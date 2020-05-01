Coronavirus: Wellington tradie stung by dump fees

Paul Witburn of Bayside Roofing heads to the dump about three times a week to drop off building paper accumulated from his work, which usually costs around $10 a trip. But during the lockdown staff have said he needs to set up a commercial account to use the tip, with fees starting at $64 a trip.

A tradie is facing charges around six times higher than he usually pays to use the Southern Landfill, as Wellington City Council is accused of taking advantage of the coronavirus.

But the council is blaming the coronavirus lockdown, stating it is unable to weigh smaller loads during Covid-19 restriction, so has had to charge a higher minimum rate.

Paul Whitburn, of Bayside Roofing, heads to the dump around three times a week to drop off building paper accumulated from his work. This usually costs around $10 a trip.

But during the lockdown dump staff have said he needs to set up an account to use the tip, with fees starting at $64 a trip.

Whitburn has about 10 sacks of rubbish and has no other options.

"It is unfairly penalising small businesses,” he said.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said it was reasonable to expect the council to make a concession at this time.

"These businesses have been through four to five weeks of earning no revenue so any way we can assist and help in the short term to ensure they are around in the medium to long term.

"The council has made a number of concessions to help some small businesses get going and keep going," he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the move was unfair.

"The Government is saying businesses can't price gouge and take advantage of Covid-19 but the council is taking advantage."

"The council should be doing everything it can to support small business who have already suffered so much under the lockdown, not increasing costs by six times in some cases."

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the situation related to the closure of the weighbridge and transfer station to the public under alert levels 3 and 4 to keep staff safe.

Commercial and residential users were paying the same rates according to weight but, because the weight station was not operating, the lowest charge was now for 500 kilograms of rubbish, he said.

Tradies would need to start an account if they wanted to continue using the tip before New Zealand returned to level 2.

"Probably the best advice for tradespeople with small, light, loads is to avoid travelling to the landfill for the next couple of weeks – or amalgamate loads till it equates to 500kg."

Fees would be reviewed if level 3 continued for more than a couple of weeks, MacLean said.