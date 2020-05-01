Coronavirus: Three new cases, no Covid-19 deaths for fourth straight day

Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health gave an update on New Zealand's figures at today's Covid-19 press conference.

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll has remained unchanged for a fourth straight day.

There were three new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Friday - one linked to overseas travel, one to an existing case and the third under investigation, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

The country's combined total of new and probable cases stands at 1479, with 139,898 tests carried out to date.

Almost 140,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in New Zealand during the pandemic.

With the last recorded death, a St Margarets Rest Home resident in her 90s, reported on Monday, the death toll from the virus sits at 19.

"Yesterday our laboratories completed 5328 tests bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 139,898," McElnay said.

"There are 1252 cases that are reported as recovered from Covid-19, which is an increase of 11 from [Thursday]. So 85 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases are considered to be recovered."

Six people were in hospital with the virus, but none in intensive care.

"There are still 16 significant clusters. One has had no cases notified in a 28-day period and that is considered to be closed. We expect to close another cluster [on Saturday] and we have a further six clusters where the last case was reported between 14 and 28 days ago," McElnay added.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Friday spoke about the Government's decision to offer interest-free loans for a year to small-to-medium-sized businesses.

1 NEWS The loans will only be interest-free if they are paid back within a year, Grant Robertson says.

The 'Small Business Cashflow Scheme' will be administered by Inland Revenue.

Loans will be available to companies with 50 or fewer staff and are intended to meet businesses' immediate cashflow needs.

"This is a loan scheme. People have to pay it back ... but if it's paid back in the first year, it's interest-free. So I think we've got the balance right," Robertson said.

Applications will be open for a month, but this will be reviewed.

1 NEWS They work on a ward where coronavirus patients from St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home were sent.

McElnay also commented on Waitematā District Health Board confirming three Waitakere Hospital staffers had contracted Covid-19.

"One of those had tested positive at the weekend, one was included in [Thursday's] tally and one is included in [Friday's] count.

"The staff have worked on a ward where patients from St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home were transferred due to staffing shortages at that facility.

"I have spoken to DHB deputy chief executive Dr Andrew Brant and he assured me they have taken all appropriate actions to minimise any potential risks to patients and staff. The source of staff contracting Covid-19 remains under investigation," McElnay said.

AP Finance Minister Grant Robertson did not accept the influenza vaccination scheme had been a debacle.

On the influenza vaccine, McElnay said more was coming into the country and the Ministry of Health was working with Pharmac to get more out to those who need them.

Robertson said the communications from the Ministry of Health was that there were 700,000 doses of the vaccine in the community, and more on the way.

"We are confident we have the supplies that we need," he said.

Responding to claims from an Auckland Primary Health Organisation (PHO) that it would run out of flu jabs next week, Robertson did not accept that.

1 NEWS Finance Minister Grant Robertson says there has been an increase in reports of people holding parties in their homes.

On calls from the tourism sector for domestic travel to be opened up under alert level 2, Robertson could not confirm this would happen but Cabinet would be making decisions over the next week.

In response to calls from West Coast mayors to allow the region to move to alert level 2 sooner rather than later, Robertson said it was important the country stayed the course.

He also warned Kiwis thinking about hosting parties this weekend to not be "an idiot" and that police would take "a dim view" of gatherings during level 3.

"There has been an increase in reports about parties at residential addresses that clearly include people beyond that person's bubble. I have two clear messages for anyone considering that," Robertson said.

"First, cancel your plans now. Secondly, be aware that the police will be particularly taking a dim view of this activity."

"We know that events where there have been gatherings such as parties have been at the root of a number of our clusters. The virus has proven it will spread easily at events like this."