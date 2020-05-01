Coronavirus: Visitors now permitted at Wairau and Nelson Hospitals

Nelson and Wairau Hospitals will now allow patients to have a family member or support person visit them in hospital.

Hospital visitors are allowed back in Nelson and Marlborough, but they must be alone and there can be no hugs or flowers.

Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) announced a revised visitors policy on Thursday, permitting patients to have one family member or support person visit them at Nelson and Wairau Hospitals.

The no visitors policy had been in place at the two hospitals since March 23, two days before New Zealand entered level 4 lockdown.

NMH hospital emergency operations centre incident controller for Covid-19 Lexie O'Shea said the continued restrictions were in line with national measures to reduce numbers through the hospital.

“I appreciate it has been a difficult time for many families with patients in hospital,” she said.

“In usual circumstances our staff are very supportive of families visiting as part of the planned care for our patients and the change in policy for visiting has been challenging.”

Women in the maternity ward would be allowed one support person during labour, and one visitor per day after birth.

Family and whanau were encouraged to continue to keep in touch with patients via text, phone calls and social media where possible.

Visitors could bring books and food for patients, but no flowers.

Nelson Marlborough Health outlined that all visitors must enter through the main door of the hospital, where they would be screened for Covid-19 symptoms, and have their names and contact details registered.

Not-For-Syndication

People were still required to follow Alert level three precautions, such as avoiding coming into contact with patients (maintaining two metres of physical distance), and practising regular hand washing.

Visitors under the age of 16 would not be permitted, and anyone with cold or flu symptoms was asked not to visit.

NMH also advised patients to attend scheduled appointments at the hospital, and they could now bring a support person with them.

Visiting hours were 2.30pm and 8.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Cases of coronavirus in the Nelson Marlborough region were at 49 (37 confirmed, 12 probable), after a confirmed case in Nelson on Thursday became the first new case in nearly three weeks.