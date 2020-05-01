Coronavirus: People not adhering to social distancing getting Friday night takeaways

Customers outside popular fish and chip shop The Mt. Vic Chippery.

Wellingtonians didn't appear to understand social distancing protocol as they fetched their Friday night takeaways.

Images taken by Stuff on Friday night around the capital showed people were not adhering to social distancing rules while picking up their dinner.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said police would be out and about in communities this weekend reminding the public of Alert Level 3 restrictions.

"Police are so far pleased with the level of compliance under Alert Level 3, however, there have been examples of people not adhering to social distancing rules or pushing the limits while out for takeaways," Chambers said.

As at 6pm Thursday under Alert Level 3, there had been 281 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Management and Health acts, with 77 prosecutions, 180 warnings and 24 youth referrals.

Several customers pictured outside The Mt. Vic Chippery on Friday.

"Alert Level 3 is not a licence for people to host parties, or gatherings with people outside your bubble network," Chambers said.

People should stay two metres away from other people and be patient in any queues at the supermarket or takeaway outlet.

Anyone using click and collect services was reminded not to loiter.