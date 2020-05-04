Coronavirus: Asymptomatic testing for vineyard where worker tested positive

Nearly 3000 people have been tested for coronavirus across the top of the south as at May 4.

Staff at a vineyard where a worker tested positive for coronavirus will be considered a "priority" as surveillance testing of people without symptoms is rolled out in Nelson and Marlborough this week.

Nelson Marlborough Health on Monday started a programme of asymptomatic surveillance testing for targeted groups at the request of the Ministry of Health.

These groups have been identified as 'higher risk' through analysis of Nelson Marlborough case data.

They include staff at the vineyard, international travellers returning to the region, essential workers who have been in direct contact with a case and employees at the New World Stoke supermarket where a worker was confirmed as a positive case last week.

Nelson Marlborough Health could not confirm on Monday evening if the vineyard with the positive case was in Marlborough or Nelson, or when the worker tested positive.

As at May 4, nearly 3000 people (mostly symptomatic) had been tested for coronavirus across the top of the south, in community based assessment centres (CBACs), medical centres, and targeted rural testing stations.

There were no new cases recorded across New Zealand on Monday.