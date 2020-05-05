Health boss believes vineyard worker caught virus leaving NZ

A group of vineyard workers will be one of the first "targeted groups" in a programme of asymptomatic testing.

An overseas vineyard worker who tested positive for coronavirus after leaving New Zealand likely caught the virus while travelling home, health authorities say.

Nelson Marlborough Health revealed on Monday a confirmed case of coronavirus had links to a vineyard in the region.

It has refused to say if the vineyard was in Marlborough or Nelson, or when the positive result came back.

Clinical director of public health Dr Stephen Bridgman said once the overseas case was confirmed, contact tracing was undertaken in New Zealand and close contacts were put into isolation and monitored for symptoms.

The Public Health Service was advised of the case by the vineyard, and "we commend this proactivity", Bridgman said.

"The case was confirmed in a person in another country, who had been in New Zealand for a period of time," he said.

"It is highly likely that case was contracted once the person had left New Zealand and started travel."

Nelson Marlborough Health confirmed on Tuesday the vineyard worker had never been included in New Zealand's total case count.

Nelson Marlborough Health aimed to conduct 470 asymptomatic tests this week.

About 40 workers at the vineyard would be tested for coronavirus this week as part of a programme of surveillance testing of people without symptoms.

Nelson Marlborough Health on Monday started surveillance testing of groups identified as "higher risk", at the request of the Ministry of Health.

They included staff at the vineyard, international travellers returning to the region, essential workers who had been in direct contact with a case and employees at the New World Stoke supermarket where a worker was confirmed as a positive case last week.

Wine Marlborough manager Marcus Pickens said he did not know about the positive case with links to a vineyard in the top of the south.

There was no obligation for a vineyard or winery to inform Wine Marlborough if a positive case was recorded, he said.

“That's a private matter, but obviously we would always be there to support any situation like that," he said.

He was "confident" Marlborough vineyards and wineries had followed strict protocols throughout harvest.

Wine Marlborough did not issue guidelines on what to do if there was a suspected or positive case, but rather directed wineries towards Ministry of Health guidelines.

“We didn't get into the detail of what to do if a case was suspected or confirmed," Pickens said.

“That was well-instructed from the Ministry of Health, and we certainly would have endorsed those measures."

The wine industry's 2020 harvest, which has just wrapped up under Covid-19 restrictions, was already underway when New Zealand went into level-four lockdown at midnight on March 25.

Under the production and processing of food and beverages, the wine industry was deemed an essential service, and allowed to continue with harvest under strict protocols.

Winery staff were moved into isolated accommodation such as single motel units and vineyard properties. Shifts were split and vineyard and winery staff were unable to mix.

New Zealand Winegrowers could not be reached for comment.

There were no new cases of coronavirus in Nelson Marlborough on Tuesday, and New Zealand had its second day of no new cases nationally.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the top of the south remained at 49, with 46 of those having recovered and three still being monitored by the public health service.

Nelson has had 23 confirmed and five probable cases, while there have been 14 confirmed and seven probable cases reported in Marlborough.

Nelson Marlborough Health aimed to conduct 470 asymptomatic surveillance tests this week within those targeted groups: 100 for returning international travellers to the region, 230 for essential workers and 100 for workers at Stoke New World, where an employee tested positive last week.

As at May 4, nearly 3000 people (mostly symptomatic) had been tested for coronavirus across the top of the south, in community based assessment centres (CBACs), medical centres, and targeted rural testing stations.