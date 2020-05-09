Napier medical team lighten dim atmosphere amid Covid-19 pandemic

Businesses can restart and bubbles will no longer be necessary.

One day nurse Davina Nicholas​ was conducting the odd swab inside a doctor's practice, the next she was standing in a carpark dressed as though she was heading to work in a nuclear power plant.

Nothing could prepare her, or anyone, for the Covid-19 pandemic as the virus began to sweep across the country, with Hawke's Bay clocking up 44 cases in total.

A practice nurse of 10 years, Nicholas works at The Doctors in Napier and is one of thousands of medical staff working at Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) across New Zealand.

Emma Rogers/Supplied A staff member at The Doctors in Napier takes a moment's rest after a hectic day of testing for Covid-19.

An average day at the Napier centre sees 70 to 100 people arrive to be tested for Covid-19.

Staff remain on their feet all day and cannot sit or touch any surface to prevent the virus lingering on their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) should a test come back positive.

As the testing centres were outside, the medical team were working in the freezing cold or the blistering heat, depending on the mood of the weather.

The atmosphere in the first few days was so heavy you could almost see it, but each morning before work Nicholas did a bit of yoga, had a cup of tea with breakfast and then did her best to ''get on with it".

"What else can do you?" She asks, nonchalantly.

"We're all busy nurses, doctors and admin staff, we work in a busy centre anyway and look out for each other. There's a real process with getting the PPE on and off, but that process is really important."

Emma Rogers/Supplied In a rare moment of peace, a Napier medical team enjoys a game of hop-scotch (croc-scotch) at a Covid-19 testing centre.

Nicholas said the feeling of disbelief lingered in the air as people came through to be tested, with the team trying to keep the atmosphere as relaxed and professional as possible.

While some people were hostile towards staff during the testing process, most were polite and amicable.

"Some people are quite anxious about the whole process, so you try to calm the situation the best you can, but it is what it is, unfortunately.

"I'd love to dress it up and make it sound marvellous, but that's not the case."

Nicholas said although working in full PPE gear restricted movement, they still found time to keep their spirits high and stay motivated.

"There was a quite a lot of movement," she laughed.

Emma Rogers​, who works in the admin team, captured the ''movement'' of her team enjoying some downtime when testing quietened.

Emma Rogers/Supplied A nurse practices yoga during a moment of quiet at a Community Based Assessment Centre in Napier

From downward dog yoga poses to a game of hopscotch (croc-scotch Nicholas calls it), or just a simple rest, Rogers said her team overflowed the bleak atmosphere ''with love and light in every sense of the word''.

"They are seriously such joys to be around all the time, even when they've been outside in the freezing cold for hours on end," Rogers said.

"Someone is always laughing, they're always happy and despite whatever gets thrown at them, they just get on with it with a positive attitude and make the best out of everything and I feel like that is captured in those photos."

Emma Rogers/Supplied In a rare moment of peace, nurse Davina Nicholas and her medical team enjoy a game of hop-scotch (croc-scotch) at the Napier Community Based Assessment Centre.

But for now, Rogers, Nicholas and medical teams across New Zealand will continue with their busy day-to-day work as the alert levels continue to lower.

"Everything about this is unknown because it's an unknown virus," Nicholas said.

"Human behaviour has had to change and it's been quite hard to change and maintain that distance because it's not our natural behaviour.

"Standing 2 metres away from someone isn't natural, you go up and shake their hand or pat them on the back and you can't do that now."

"It's a shame really, but I think it has brought people closer together in a way."