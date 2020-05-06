Coronavirus: Tracing apps at cafe doors as Government-backed tech looks unlikely

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the latest in the battle against Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Hospitality businesses are grappling with contact tracing technology as a Government-backed application for tracking the spread of coronavirus appears an unlikely prospect.

Contact tracing, to determine whether a person comes into contact with anyone confirmed to have Covid-19, has become an essential tool in tracking down and isolating the fast spreading virus.

The use of technology such as a smart phone apps which records when people near each other through bluetooth signals have been investigated by the Ministry of Health for weeks.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said such apps presented considerable problems - like draining a phone's battery and interfering with bluetooth headphones - which reduced the chances people would willingly use the technology.

"Anything that, I think, acts as a barrier to making it as simple as possible to engage in a tool like that is a problem, so I think that's why you've heard me been sceptical because I don't wish for us to rely on that being the answer - because it never will be."

Kevin Stent/STUFF/Dominion-Post Hospitality New Zealand Branch President Matt McLaughlin at Panhead, one of his bars in central Wellington. (file photo)

The use of cellphone data and bank card transactions to trace people's movements were being considered but it would not be done in an "automated way", or without people giving permission for the intrusion on privacy. And the Government continued to consider a "CovidCard", or device which could be carried to record movements similar to the bluetooth apps.

"As I've said we've been considering a range of different supplementary options, there are a number of issues you have to work through.

"We've always kept options open around a range of different tools, and we're still looking with earnest at each of them."

Ardern said hospitality businesses had been asked to keep records of the customers they serve for contact tracing purposes.

"Whether or not they're engaging in technological tools to do that, or doing that in a more traditional way, we do have an expectation that this is occurring."

Dominion-Post Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a Covid-19 press conference. (file photo)

Hospitality NZ branch president Matt McGlaughlin, also a Wellington bar owner, said the association's capital city branch was encouraging all its members to use a contact tracing app made by Napier company Webfox.

"We just quite like the idea of it being a QR code, something that people can just come up with their smartphones and scan, and it brings them to a page they can very quickly fill out and be registered.

"The next place they go into they can just scan, and they're already registered."

The association had looked at least eight similar technological solutions for recording customer movements, deciding they could not wait on a solution to be produced by the Ministry of Health.

"No doubt there's a national one that's going to come out ... That's that what we're led to believe, but it's so hard to know."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the technology the ministry was considering might have wider applications, for instance allowing people to access information about their health.

Both Ardern and Bloomfield have said any contact tracing technology won't be needed for New Zealand to leave Covid-19 alert level 3, though some scientists have said it could be vital to stopping future outbreaks after lockdown.