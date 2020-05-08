Coronavirus: New temperature app could be a Covid gamebreaker

The device is worn in a merino armband and automatically takes the user's temperature every six minutes.

The Government will tip over $250,000 into funding an urgent trial of a merino-wool armband that automatically takes the wearer’s temperature every six minutes - and is touted by its inventors as a key tool for containing Covid-19.

The armband idea is only six weeks old, and the company behind it, Nightingale MedTech, was formed on May 1 - but they’ve already manufactured a prototype, will embark on lab tests next week and have a clinical trial lined up at a retirement village.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund will tip in $264,124 to fund the trial, they announced on Thursday.

Among businesses interested in the Nightingale device is a major fast food chain. But the inventors hope Nightingale's first use can be for quarantining overseas visitors and having an immediate impact on reducing the spread of Covid-19 among rest home patients.

The device would potentially allow health professionals to remotely track the temperatures of thousands of patients, and be sent trigger messages when those temperature readings showed the patient may be falling ill.

Among those who have been wearing trial units - about the size of a matchbox, which it's planned would fit inside an armband specially manufactured by Icebreaker - are the armband's inventors and legendary America's Cup sailor Tom Schnackenberg.

The device is the brainchild of Geoff D’Audney, a former Vodafone and Nokia executive and Stuff Fibre chief technology officer.

“I’ve got a 94-year-old grandmother in a rest home, and I watched people coming off planes and not having their temperature taken and thought ‘this is madness’, so I started on this [idea] prior to lockdown beginning,” D’Audney said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Former Vodafone and Stuff Fibre executive Geoff D'Audney is behind the idea.

He recruited Adam O’Connor, a former Spark exec who now runs tech firm NB SmartCities.

O’Connor brought on Neal Radford, who owns an Internet of Things business, and Radford recruited Auckland University associate professor Nick Gant, deputy head of the University's school of Exercise Science.

The four are equal shareholders but because of lockdown, all four have been unable to actually meet in the flesh together.

D’Audney expects the device would be useful to businesses seeking reassurance they could re-open their sites to staff safely - such as Netflix, who might be able to use it to re-open their Lord of the Rings TV shoot in West Auckland.

“We would like to enable business to re-open safely, and I think our device can help provide safe workplaces.”

Stuff The Nightingale device is small enough to fit in an armband.

He has already fielded overseas interest, but said the priority would be with the New Zealand government.

"If they want it for a quarantine solution, that's the preference," he said. "As soon as we had a raw circuitboard and a thermometer under someone's armpit, we contacted them."

Because lockdown restricted supplies, Radford built the first prototype in his own basement - while caring for his two toddlers.

An early test involved him wearing it, while being submerged in his own spa pool with an anal probe to check the temperature readings while Gant, wearing full PPE equipment, watched on.

Radford said logistics had been a challenge during lockdown but he'd managed to get the next prototype built in China, and invested $50,000 of his own money sourcing components.

"There are still people dying around the world and in New Zealand, so we are very motivated to make this happen as quickly as we can," he said.

The device has various 'smart' features to make the data reliable, including an accelerometer, so temperature data taken when the subject is moving can be filtered out.

But rest homes were a logical start point, because the need was there and also because residents were less active and stayed in the same place, making monitoring easier.

Gant was recruited by Radford, a kayak fishing buddy, when he realised clinical testing was needed.

Gant will begin trials on Monday at his Auckland University lab, then in three weeks shift to clinical trials at Oceania retirement villages, then hopes to run a wider trial with rural iwi.

Gant studied the body temperature of America’s Cup sailors during the 2007 Valencia campaign and has also worked on remote temperature monitoring of cardiac patients.

He said usually such trials would be a one to three-year process, but he was compressing it into four months, so they would “get on with getting these saving lives as soon as we can”.

Gant has spoken to Johns Hopkins University in the US so that in the long term, if the devices were used widely, the data could be fed into their worldwide coronavirus statistics.

O'Connor's role is the network solution. The system uses something called LoRaWAN (Low-Power Wide Area Network) technology, where simple messages from many devices can be sent through small gateway devices which look like internet routers.

It doesn't rely on cell networks, so the system could be rolled out inexpensively and to rural areas.

D'Audney, meanwhile, has created a dashboard which shows the data and can be set to trigger an alert once a subjects' temperature leaves a planned range.

Stuff Tom Schnackenberg, left, during a 2000 America's Cup victory parade, has been among those trialling the device.

The government funding was just to cover the trial, and the four founders had covered all the other expenses from their own pockets. But he said if demand was as expected, they would raise further capital.

It's too early to say what the cost of a unit would be, but D'Audney expects it to be affordable for the man on the street.

The men think it will save in PPE costs, because temperature can be taken remotely, and it has less privacy invasion than, say, a fast-food manager taking a staff member's temperature at the start of a shift, then having to make an instant decision on whether they could work.