Coronavirus: What will Alert Level 2 look like for Wellington?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says alert level 2 is a safe way to get the country's economy back up and running, but jump-starting the capital is likely to depend on whether the region's 23,600 public servants return to their offices.

On Thursday Ardern detailed what life under level 2 would look like, including businesses being able to reopen. But for Wellington, a possible shift into eased restrictions next week is unlikely to mark a return to normality.

A lot hinges on whether the capital's government workers feel comfortable or are allowed to return to their workspaces or not. It's a figure that's difficult to predict, as each agency is responsible for managing its own workforce.

John Milford, chief executive of Wellington's Chamber of Commerce, said while the guidelines were a positive step forward in getting the city back up and running, conditions were still relatively restrictive for the hospitality sector.

Capital nightlife may return under level 2, in a limited or different capacity. But Wellington's daytime economy was also "gearing itself up", and there were already high levels of energy and optimism with businesses wanting to reopen doors.

"The key consideration is, what will it mean for our office community, our Monday to Friday community? How many will actually come back? You can [go back to the office], but there's also advice to still work from home," Milford said.

Workers would be the ones providing business to Wellington's economy — cafes, restaurants, eateries, retail. Milford said he hoped his "pessimism was unfounded", and more returned than he expected.

People had become used to flexible work arrangements, while others still may not feel safe returning to an office environment until level 1, Milford said.

The State Services Commission has encouraged agencies to manage return-to-office environments gradually, to allow them time to test and put health and safety controls in place, and ensure they're working properly.

But a spokesperson said alternative ways of working — including remote working — would also be encouraged, to give agencies further flexibility.

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said re-welcoming people to the city centre had been "anxiously awaited" by retailers.

First Retail expected to see increased spending as people started coming back, but a likely "restrained" spending pattern as the new climate set in.

Before Covid-19, Lambton Quay attracted more than 63,000 people a day, according to Wellington City Council. But on March 17 this year, footfall into stores on Lambton Quay versus that day last year was down 41 per cent.

Wilkinson said Lambton Quay had been the most affected city area because of the high number of inner-city workers — in particular public servants — who started working from home early on.

"The city will need to work smartly to encourage more local and regional shoppers and diners to prioritise this area over competing destinations," he said.

"Wellington's compelling mix of independent and artisan traders, hospitality experiences and its wider retail offer differentiate [it] from other choices, and we'd expect to see consumers keen to 're-explore' the city as it reopens."

All focus needed to be on the local market, which made up 63 per cent of the city centre's consumer profile, followed by the regional market which made up a further 15 per cent of the profile, Wilkinson said.

Wellington was well-placed versus other cities in re-attracting its local population back, as it had an open-plan retail environment, versus mall-type spaces, which Australian research had shown people were resisting, he said.

The greatest challenges businesses would face in level 2 were constraints around operating, for example capacity limitations which may compromise small business or nightlife, Wilkinson said.

But level 3 had showed businesses were already being innovative in adapting to new rules. "Wellington's always had resilience built into its DNA," Wilkinson said.

"People have a hunger to reconnect with each other. Wellington is built on hospitality environments. That's really the anchor for Wellington now. And Wellington will give it its own flavour ... Wellington will do it its own creative, funky, cool way."

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said he wasn't expecting everybody to go back to work "by any stretch of the imagination".

"We won't be seeing full offices or businesses for a period [of time]."

Foster said it would be a lesson in Wellingtonians' self- discipline to ensure there was no virus resurgence — a challenge he said the city was up for, shown by it not having any new cases since April 16.