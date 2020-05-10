Plastic sheeting deemed 'adequate' protection for staff at West Coast hospital

Grey Base Hospital has plastic sheeting on its reception areas to keep staff safe.

A retired nurse says she was appalled and shocked when she saw plastic sheeting set up as protection for staff at Grey Base Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rosemary Nolan said soft plastic sheeting was taped up around reception areas at the West Coast hospital as a barrier between staff and the public.

"I was shocked to the core. The staff can't see anything through the plastic and where some of it has ripped they have just cellotaped it up."

She said the plastic probably served its purpose as a physical barrier, but it looked "third world".

She could not understand why the West Coast District Health Board (DHB) had not put up Perspex screens, similar to supermarkets that had responded quickly to meet physical distancing requirements.

"They had adequate time to prepare. We had adequate warning there was a pandemic. I think its appalling."

She questioned whether it could be adequately cleaned and whether the areas behind the plastic sheeting were too hot or properly ventilated for staff.

West Coast DHB general manager Philip Wheble said the plastic sheeting provided Grey Base Hospital’s reception area with "an adequate form of protection against Covid-19".

"The plastic sheeting in the reception area is cleaned and disinfected regularly to a high standard.

Supplied A nurse was shocked when she saw the plastic sheeting on the ED reception desk.

"In addition to this, all patients with influenza-like symptoms are seen in a separate area of reception that is enclosed by glass. This area is also cleaned thoroughly after every patient."

Perspex had been ordered from a supplier, but was not yet available. Once sourced, it would be installed at Grey Base Hospital, Wheble said.

"In the interim, the plastic sheeting will continue to be used as an adequate protection against the risk Covid-19 poses to our facility.

"The public can have confidence that this and the thorough cleaning processes practiced at Grey Base Hospital provide adequate protection against the transmission of illness."