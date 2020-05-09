Coronavirus: Workers back from Covid-19-free Antarctica self-isolated

One New Zealander at Scott Base was given permission to fly back to Christchurch in April.

Staff returning from coronavirus-free Antarctica had to self-isolate for 14 days when arriving in New Zealand.

While much of New Zealand ground to a halt under the level 4 lockdown restrictions, operations on the ice continued as normal.

Cabinet signed off on two groups from Antarctica arriving in New Zealand during lockdown: staff from Scott Base and McMurdo Station leaving before winter closed in, and 20 New Zealand, Italian and a Canadian citizen hopping off the South Korean icebreaker Araon in Lyttelton.

New Zealand also needed to be able to meet its legal obligation to co-ordinate any search and rescue efforts needed in the Ross Sea, including providing medical evacuations if required.

Approval was given for an Australian Airbus to fly from Melbourne to Antarctica to pick up one New Zealander and about 120 Americans working on the ice before returning to Christchurch.

It was then cleared to fly between Christchurch and Antarctica two or three times to take supplies to those remaining at the bases before heading back to Melbourne.

The United States Antarctica Programme and Antarctica New Zealand stressed it was "essential for the health and safety of these personnel that they be uplifted from Antarctica" as they had not intended to winter there, official advice provided to Cabinet said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) decided the health risks of using an Australian plane and crew could be managed.

It found passengers leaving the Araon were also a low health risk as they had been at sea for 18 days before arriving in New Zealand.

Its stay in port to resupply was dropped from the regular five days to just two days.

Cabinet decided that those returning from Antarctica would have to go into "self-funded self-isolation" on arrival in New Zealand, based off MOH advice. For those living overseas, this applied until they were able to fly home or until 14 days had passed.

Antarctica New Zealand operations general manager Simon Trotter said one New Zealander returned from Scott Base on April 15 and went straight into 14 days of isolation.

He said April marked the last flights to Christchurch from McMurdo Sound before the winter team settled in for the year, with 11 crew remaining to maintain Antarctic operations such as data collection at Scott Base over winter.

Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) manages search and rescue operations monitors six million square kilometres below latitude 60 degrees south and in the Antarctic Treaty Area.

Planning lead Greg Johnston said there had been no rescues needed in the Covid-19 lockdown period.

He said there was not much activity in the area at this time of year as fishing and cruise ships had finished for the summer and bases on the ice were closed or had reduced winter staff.

RCCNZ continued to continue search and rescue operations as it normally would, but asks for extra information from those being rescued to protect those responding and New Zealand's borders.