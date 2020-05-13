Coronavirus: Biker gang flouts mass gathering rules at Matamata funeral

Previous restrictions would have limited gatherings to just 10 people.

As many as 300 biker gang members and affiliates openly broke the coronavirus mass gatherings rules at a Matamata funeral, as several police watched on.

Lawrence Lynch was one of seven mourners at a funeral for his sister-in-law, who Stuff has agreed not to name, on Monday, where a roll call was taken to ensure they were adhering to mass gathering restrictions.

The following day, Lynch returned to Matamata Cemetery to put something on the grave site, only to be greeted by hoardes of mourners.

"Holy smokes - there's all these bloody motorcycle gangs there. There's about 200 or 300," Lynch said.

"Brassed off" by the flagrant dismissal of the rules, Lynch asked one of the police officers for an explanation.

"They said 'we can't do nothing about it'. To be quite honest, I don't think the cops could do anything about it, because there were too many of the gang members," Lynch said.

He then approached Matamata-Piako District Council.

Google Maps/Supplied Around 300 gang members gathered at a tangi on Tuesday at Matamata Cemetery (File photo).

"They said 'it's out of control, and we couldn't do [anything] so we called the police in'," Lynch said.

A cap on numbers at his sister-in-law's funeral was difficult — his children were not able to attend the service.

"It was not very nice, I thought, but if that's the ruling, that's the ruling. That's what I'm brassed off about.

"If we have to sacrifice that, how come that they were allowed that yesterday? It's quite sad when you lose a family member."

Supplied Lawrence Lynch says a cap on numbers at his relative's funeral had been difficult (File photo).

The council said it had received an application for an interment to take place at Matamata Cemetery on Tuesday.

A council spokesperson said "we provided instructions, as we have done all throughout level 3, that 10 people would be permitted and their names must be provided in advance to be ticked off on arrival".

"We later heard rumours in the community that large numbers were planning to attend the burial, so we arranged for security guards to be present at the cemetery.

"When the numbers started to exceed the limits set in the government guidelines, we escalated this to the police."

Police acting district commander Waikato Inspector Andrew Mortimore said officers spoke to mourners involved with Tuesday's service prior to it going ahead.

They were reminded of the alert level 3 restrictions and encouraged to "work with the funeral director to ensure appropriate distancing and controls on numbers", Mortimore said.

"Police staff will be following up with those at the service who may have breached the restrictions and enforcement action in the form of warnings or prosecutions is being considered."

Mark Taylor/Stuff Police acting district commander Waikato Inspector Andrew Mortimore says officers spoke to mourners involved with Tuesday's service before it went ahead (File photo).

National leader Simon Bridges launched a petition calling for the "inhumane funeral and tangi rules" to be relaxed to allow up to 100 people at funerals, weddings and places of worship.

"It's not fair that you can have 30 people on a rugby field playing close contact sport, but you can't have more than 10 people at a funeral, so they can grieve together," Bridges said.

After meetings with church leaders, funeral directors and iwi leaders over the past 24 hours, the government on Wednesday afternoon announced gathering numbers at funerals would be loosened to 50 people.

From Thursday, funeral directors can obtain dispensation to allow up to 50 people to attend a funeral, as long as the Ministry of Health is satisfied that a range of public health measures can consistently be met, such as physical distancing, hand hygiene and no food and drink congregations afterwards.

The process will be that funeral directors register funerals with the Ministry of Health and declare that health requirements have been met.

Health Minister David Clark said, "funerals are exceptional events and have been one of the most difficult areas of restriction that we’ve considered as we try to avoid the double tragedy of losing a loved one and spreading the virus".