Coronavirus: Simon Bridges loses showdown over lockdown legal advice, question of lawfulness remains

The National Party leader got embroiled in a spat with Dr Ashley Bloomfield over the answering of questions from the Epidemic Response Select Committee.

National Party leader Simon Bridges has lost a showdown over the Government's legal advice behind coronavirus the lockdown, but a question of its lawfulness remains.

Bridges, as chair of the Epidemic Response Select Committee, last week summonsed the Government's top legal adviser, the Solicitor-General, along with the director-general of health and the police commissioner, hoping to compel them to provide the Crown Law legal advice on the lockdown.

But legal advice is protected by confidentiality and is rarely made public. Attorney-General David Parker, who received the advice from the Solicitor-General, said the summons was a "constitutional outrage" and asked Speaker Trevor Mallard to refer the matter to the parliament's powerful Privileges Committee.

Both Parker's request and the summons were denied on Tuesday. The stoush over the lockdown may now be resolved in the courts, after the Court of Appeal said there were "unresolved questions" about its lawfulness.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Attorney-General David Parker has declined to speak to Stuff on the legal advice behind the lockdown, which he won't release.

Mallard, in a letter on Tuesday, told Parker the summons could not override legal privilege — a principle which means all legal advice is confidential — so the matter would not head to the committee to decide whether Parliament's rules had been breached.

But this also means Parliament — or Bridges as chair of the committee — does not have the power to require legal privilege to be broken, so the summons had failed.

Parker would not answer Stuff's questions on Wednesday, but speaking in the House he said the Government had won the "skirmish", and his refusal to release the advice did not mean "there's something bad in there".

Bridges, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said the summons had not been complied with as Parker refused to waive privilege.

"That leaves us in a situation where we don't have the legal advice, and I say to the Government and New Zealanders, actually, stop treating us like kids, treat us like adults. Trust us with the information.

"They know they don't have solid, good, legal grounds for the lockdown ... The legality of the lockdown is important, we need rule of law not rule of press conferences."

Bridges had written to Mallard saying Parker is also obligated to make public the advice under the Official Information Act (OIA), citing examples where this has happened due to high public interest.

But according to a ruling from the Ombudsman, the watchdog for the OIA, the Attorney-General is not subject to the act — meaning such requests for him to hand over information are likely to fail.

Stuff National Party leader Simon Bridges has continued to accuse the Government of failing to establish a legal means of enforcing the lockdown, and says the Attorney-General needs to release the legal advice behind the restrictions.

Despite Parker's insistence the lockdown was lawful, public law experts remain divided on the issue. High-profile law academics Andrew Geddis and Claudia Geiringer have said the Health Act notices issued by Director-General Ashley Bloomfield may only be lawful if applied to individual people — not the whole country.

Their view was cited in a Court of Appeal decision two weeks ago, which said "there are unresolved questions about the lawfulness" of the Health Act notices.

The High Court is now considering a case brought by Wellington lawyer Andrew Borrowdale, who has argued Bloomfield exceeded his lawful power in issuing the Health Act orders to confine the whole population.