Coronavirus: Swimming pools slowly reopen under Covid-19 level 2 restrictions

Aquatic facilities manager Stuart Davidson is excited to see Hamilton's Waterworld open its doors on Friday.

Swimming pools are gradually opening their doors around the country, but some swimmers will be able to hit the water faster than others.

Auckland City Council is still working out how to operate their facilities in alert level 2 yet swimmers in other centres are already back in their togs.

In Hamilton, lane swimmers can get back to their laps from Friday, but with limited numbers.

Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will have lane ropes up, with no free swimming and a limit on the number of swimmers per lane.

The hydroslides and other facilities where physical distancing was more difficult, such as the toddler pools, sauna and spa pool, would remain closed.

The gym and hydrotherapy pool at Waterworld would also have a limit on the number of users at any one time.

Hours for the facilities had not changed, but two-metre physical distancing would be expected, with signs and floor markings installed.

Visitors would be required to provide their name and contact details at some facilities so contact tracing could be done if necessary.

Hamilton pools were really looking forward to having the community back on site, aquatic facilities manager Stuart Davidson said.

Alert level 2 represented a welcome return to more normal operations for staff, but it was not business as usual, spokesman Lance Vervoort said.

“Staff have put their thinking caps on and looked at how we can deliver to our community while still keeping everyone safe."

Tom Lee/Stuff Waterworld in Hamilton is opening for swimmers, but with some strict conditions.

Wellington City Council facilities would started to open on Thursday, with the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre and Freyberg Pool and Fitness Centre opening.

The Keith Spry Pool would open Saturday and the Karori and Tawa Pool would open Monday.

All spas, saunas, steam rooms and kids play/spray pools remained closed.

Meanwhile, in Tauranga, facilities would be opening in stages, with the Baywave TECT Aquatic & Leisure Centre opening on Friday.

The change room showers, steam room, sauna, Aqua Play Station, waves and hydroslide would all be closed.

The Mount Hot Pools would also open on Friday and the Greerton Aquatic & Leisure Centre would open on Saturday.

The Otumoetai pools and BaySwim would open Monday, while the Adams Academy plunge pool would remain closed.

To manage numbers they had implemented session times for regular users, regular programmes and public swimming, with times available here.

To use all the facilities you needed to scan a unique QR code on your phone on arrival, which would automatically take you to a website to enter contact tracing details.

If you couldn't use the code you would have to manually search the website or staff could record you manually.

For Christchurch, Jellie Park will reopen from May 18, while Graham Condon pools would reopen from May 25 following refurbishments.

Auckland Council chief executive Stephen Town said council had made the decision to keep council-owned and operated swimming pools closed for now, due to the drought and water restrictions in place.

"We know this will disappoint keen swimmers.

"The good news is that swimmers will still be able to visit one of our partner-led facilities, which will reopen."