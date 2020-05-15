Health inequities could put Māori, Pacific communities at more risk of Covid-19 outbreak, model suggests

When New Zealand moved to Covid-19 alert level 2 on Thursday, businesses were allowed to reopen.

Māori and Pacific communities could be at heightened risk of a Covid-19 outbreak due to inequities in health and healthcare access, a new computer model suggests.

It also suggested an increase in contact rates among children as they went back to school was unlikely to significantly increase the number of cases, unless it also increased contact among adults as they interacted with the school.

The model was developed by a group from Te Pūnaha Matatini: the Centre for Complex Systems and Networks. A report on the work, published on Friday, has yet to be peer reviewed.

Scenarios were considered where outbreaks happened undetected in sectors of the community with lesser access to healthcare, the report said.

"Well-established evidence for health inequities, particularly in accessing primary healthcare and testing, indicates that Māori and Pacific communities in Aotearoa New Zealand are at higher risk of undetected outbreaks," the report said

When the communities with low access to healthcare were socially isolated from more privileged communities, it would take longer before any outbreaks were detected, the report said.

Latest data from the Ministry of Health shows testing rates for Covid-19 are slightly higher among Māori than for the country as a whole, and considerably higher for people of Pacific ethnicity. Data up to May 9 put the overall testing rate at 35 per thousand people, while for Māori it was 38 and for Pacific peoples it was 46.

Shaun Hendy, from the Department of Physics at the University of Auckland and one of the authors of the report, said the testing rates were relevant to the modelling work to some extent.

Health officials were obviously responding to the needs of the communities, he said.

"You still have to be conscious that people in difficult economic circumstances might be less likely, should they have symptoms, to go take a test.

"Looking at raw testing numbers that's one metric, and I think it's a useful metric, but you have to be clear about how broadly that testing is available to communities," Hendy said.

The report referred to a Singapore-type situation where there was a second outbreak of infections after an initial outbreak appeared to have been controlled.

"This second wave (in Singapore) emerged in a migrant worker community with low socioeconomic indicators, overcrowded housing, and less access to healthcare and testing. The community also faces strong economic disincentives to seek healthcare," the report said.

David White/Stuff In this picture from late April, Māori in the Far North set up a road block on the outskirts of Kaikohe. Northern Māori tribes were fearful of the impacts of Covid-19 on their elderly community, and were turning away none locals.

For the model, the population was split into two groups with different levels of access to healthcare.

It was assumed that in the group with good access to healthcare, 75 per cent of clinical cases were detected. "Individuals in this group are less likely to be in overcrowded housing and more likely to have jobs that are compatible with social distancing or working from home," the study said.

The group with poorer access to healthcare was assumed to be smaller and have a much lower clinical case detection rate of 5 per cent, meaning only the most clinically severe cases were detected.

In one scenario considered, transmission rates among the group with poorer access to healthcare did not decrease as much as in the first group during alert levels 3 and 4 due to, such things as overcrowded housing and job security issues precluding self-isolation during illness.

The report authors said they tried to consider scenarios that were consistent with existing evidence, but they added that for the most part the evidence base was too thin to draw firm conclusions, particularly around school closures.

Hendy said many parents were concerned about sending their children back to school.

"That's fair enough, but adult behaviour around school is also quite important. As we said in the report, if all the parents are getting together, standing around at the gate waiting for the kids then that's actually potentially quite risky as well."

Covid-19 seemed to be less severe in children than in adults but the evidence was not absolutely clear cut as to how children responded to the disease and how infectious they were, Hendy said.

"It could be that there is a significant risk of spread among children, but at the moment the evidence doesn't seem to be leaning that way."

It was known that adults infected other adults but it was harder to be conclusive about child to adult transmission.