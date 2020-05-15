Coronavirus: Kiwis head out to eat and drink on first Friday night in Level 2

Long time friends Vera and Kath have their first post-Covid lockdown meal on Cuba St in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealanders have headed out in their droves to dine and wine themselves on the first Friday night under alert level 2.

Since the easing of lockdown restrictions, many Kiwis have been itching to get back out for a pint or a meal after the working week.

A quick stroll around the capital's popular Cuba St early Friday evening revealed a less-lively, but still very much active scene, with people out walking their dogs, dining in restaurants and having a drink.

Kevin Stent/Stuff University students Ron Walsh, Blair Shco and Ron Krump get in some supplies for their first catch up since lockdown in Wellington.

Courtenay Place in Wellington was a similar story, with a staffer at Pizzeria Napoli saying it was "nice to see Wellingtonians out dining, facing this virus".

Kevin Stent/Stuff Friday night is takeaway night on Cuba St in Wellington.

Also in the capital on Friday evening, people could be seen stocking up for small gatherings - of those, university students Ron Walsh, Blair Shco and Ron Krump were planning for a big night, preparing for their first catch-up since the lockdown had ended.

Meanwhile in Auckland, a party has kicked off at a popular bar and restaurant on Auckland's Viaduct Harbour, despite level 2 restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people.

Leo Molloy, owner of Headquarters, first confirmed two weeks ago, when the country was still at alert level 3 and restaurants were only allowed to serve contactless takeaways, that he planned to host a party with 100 guests.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Ryan Anderson/Stuff. Approx 80 guests dine at Leo Molloy's Headquarters Covid-19 Level 2 party.

He told Stuff the night was going as planned, and by 7pm, nearly all of the 81 invited guests had arrived.

“Of course I’m excited. We’re getting back on the horse after eight weeks."

Other popular restaurants in the area, including Oyster and Chop and Soul, were very quiet with several tables empty, while nearby bar and eatery Coops was nearly completely empty.

Under the coronavirus alert level 2, restaurants can open, but must ensure customers are seated and served by a single staff member and that tables are at least 1m apart.

They are unable to take bookings for groups of more than 10.