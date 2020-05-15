Coronavirus: What it means to get a 'weak positive' Covid-19 test result

David Hayman, professor of Infectious Disease Ecology at Massey University, talks about elimination, immunity and the importance of science in combating Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported one new confirmed case of Covid-19 on Friday, describing the result as a "weak positive" and saying the person involved was not considered infectious.

But what does weak positive mean and how can you test positive, even if only weakly, and not be infectious?

There have been earlier "weak positive" cases, which can happen some time after a person's illness, the ministry said.

Two students from Marist College have had weak positive results from Covid-19 tests.

The one on Friday was linked to the Marist cluster in Auckland. The person involved, who had been in isolation during lockdown, had symptoms nearly two months ago but tested negative at the time.

One of the other "weak positive" cases, a student from Marist College, was reported earlier in May. At that time Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the student was contacted as part of tracing work in the first week of April and was not unwell and was not tested then.

The positive result came during broader testing of about 250 Marist pupils and staff before school started again. The student was the only positive result from that group and was almost certainly late in the course of an infection, Bloomfield said.

"The significance of the weak positive result so late in the course of the illness, when the symptoms that the student reported were actually some weeks ago, is not fully understood, and it's likely the person is not infectious at this stage."

Similar patterns had been seen overseas, and in South Korea a study had found it was the result of some viral fragments still being detected, but not that the people involved were still infected, he said.

Professor David Murdoch, Dean of the University of Otago, Christchurch, said the strength of a positive result in a test was probably related to the amount of virus in the sample tested.

Alden Williams/The-Press Taking a swab for Covid-19 testing.

"Weak positive usually means in the sample that was tested they detected a very small amount of the virus."

Various factors could affect the amount of virus in the sample, such as the stage of the illness at the time a sample was taken, or even how good the sample was, he said.

In some countries, people who tested positive were re-tested several times, and some had tested negative then become positive again.

The PCR tests being used could detect RNA from a virus that was dead, Murdoch said.

"RNA is just a piece of the virus, part of the structure. So if the immune system has responded and broken the virus up, a lot of RNA could still be around in the sample," he said.

"You can still with these tests detect it sometimes weeks after someone is well, but there is no evidence there is a risk they could transmit it."

It was possible to get a weak positive from someone who was acutely unwell but it was unusual, Murdoch said. A reason might be that just not enough sample was picked up on the swab.

It was possible to get a negative result when someone had the virus, possibly because a sample was taken soon after they were infected. No tests were perfect but those being used in New Zealand were "pretty much the best" available, Murdoch said.

There was a theoretical risk of a false positive but that wasn't expected to be a problem.