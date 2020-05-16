In pictures: Here's what life under Covid-19 alert level 2 looks like this weekend

Level 2 at Coffee Since Yesterday on Grey Street in Hamilton. Cafe customers, Peter and Billijean Taylor enjoyed getting out.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Beaches, cafés, skate parks and malls - that's where Kiwis are heading for their first weekend in the sun during alert level 2.

The Ministry of Health has warned that it was vital that people stick to Covid-19 alert level 2 rules this weekend, to maintain "the good habits we have learned and implemented in our daily lives over the past weeks."

Here's what life under level 2 looks like in pictures this weekend:

LIFE IN NEW PLYMOUTH

Sisters Freida (11 years, left) and Thea Betts (15, middle) play Pat A Cake with their friend Emily Shearer (10 years, right) at East End beach. It is the first time since lockdown they have seen each other.
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
Fifteen-year-old Romeo Gulliver rides his scooter at the East End skate park at East End Beach.
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
Emere Want throws her hands in the air in delight at Level 2 on a walk on New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway. She walked the walkway most days during the lockdown.
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
Friends and families catch up at Paris Plage cafe at East End beach on Saturday.
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
Customers queue to shop at Postie clothing store in the Valley Shopping centre, New Plymouth.
GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff
LIFE IN WELLINGTON

Shoppers queued outside Kmart Petone on the first Saturday of level 2.
Rosa Woods/Stuff
The line outside Kmart Petone.
Rosa Woods/Stuff
The line outside Kmart Petone.
Rosa Woods/Stuff
Seashore Cabaret cafe on the Petone Waterfront, on the first Saturday of level two.
Rosa Woods/Stuff
LIFE IN TIMARU

Keen walker Jo Gregan enjoys the sun on her walk at Caroline Bay.
Bejon Haswell/Stuff
From left, Ezra, 8, Cam, Rieko, 2 and Amanda Mcbride with their 1-year-old German Shepherd Tui.
Bejon Haswell/Stuff
Georgie Skeet and Leigh Forbes with George the 8-month-old Labrador at Caroline Bay.
Bejon Haswell/Stuff
Sarala Tamang helps a customer at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning.
Bejon Haswell/Stuff
Meg Laurenson, Timmy the Poodle - Bichon Frise cross and Cate Laurenson buying walnuts and veges at the Farmers Market.
Bejon Haswell/Stuff
Kate Williams from Sherwood Forest Walnuts at the Timaru Farmers Market on Saturday morning.
Bejon Haswell/Stuff
LIFE IN HAMILTON

Level 2 at Coffee Since Yesterday on Grey Street in Hamilton.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Coffee Since Yesterday manager Dayne Kutia said it’s been quiet compared to what they expected.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Level 2 at Hamilton Gardens. People line up to sign contact tracing forms.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
People queueing outside salon at The Base in Hamilton.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Te Awa, The Base shopping centre is back up and operating at level 2.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
LIFE IN AUCKLAND

Cafe customers in Mt Eden on a quiet morning on the first Saturday in level 2
Stuff
People queue outside Just Cuts at Auckland's Westfield St Lukes shortly after opening.
Anuja Nadkarni/Stuff
Westfield Newmarket. Retail in Auckland opened with a quiet morning on the first Saturday in level 2
Stuff
