Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays out road to level 1, increases crowd limits to 100

Weddings, funerals and church services will be able have more people in attendance, Jacinda Ardern says.

Restrictions on gatherings will be eased this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield have announced.

Cabinet has decided to increase the size limit on all gatherings from 10 to 100 as of noon on Friday and it will consider a move to alert level 1 in four weeks time.

Last week, Ardern indicated alert level 2 restrictions would be reviewed every two weeks to allow more activity to take place.

On Monday, Cabinet also discussed the pathway to move to alert level 1, she said.

It was the Government's view the country should move as quickly and as safely as possible to level 1, without losing any gains, Ardern said.

On that basis, Cabinet would check on the level 2 settings again on June 8 and agreed to make a decision on whether to move to level 1, no later than June 22.

The range of settings for level 2 would be checked to ensure they were working and case numbers would also be considered.

“We are keeping watch on how we are tracking in the meantime.”

It takes about two weeks for changes in levels to start showing up in cases.

“If we continue to see a low number or no cases, then we will be in a position to look to move from that point.”

New Zealand could be highly confident, more than three weeks after the shift from level 3, that there were no new cases attributable to the more relaxed restrictions in level 2, she said.

It was on the basis of that “good news” that Cabinet made its decision to allow gatherings of 100, she said.

This means up to 100 people can now attend weddings, funerals and church services.

The Friday move was made in order to work with the timings of various religious services, she said.

The move would allow community sport to take place more easily but large scale events like concerts would still have restrictions, she said.

At this stage, seating and social distancing requirements would still be in place hospitality venues, so no dancing would be permitted at bars and nightclubs, Ardern said.

This was because large numbers of strangers coming and going in the hospitality sector made it difficult to keep track, she said.

There was also the expectation that private event organisers knew who was in attendance.

She urged those planning a party on Friday to keep a list of attendees and digital diaries for contact tracing.

“We have already opened our bars. Across the ditch, that's not even on the horizon."

And review to level 1 was also a “very distant prospect” for other countries, she said.

New Zealand was moving faster than many, but it was doing so in a way that means it kept good results, Ardern said.

The decision reflected the success of the county in fighting the virus to date and highlighted how Kiwis can now make choices, many others can't, she said.

“The increase in gathering size means we now have some of the most permissive settings of the countries we compare ourselves to, inducing Australia.”

Everyone needed to continue with the level of vigilance that got them to this point, she said.

She warned there was still a global pandemic, cases continued to grow overseas and Kiwis were still coming home.

But for the most part, many aspects of life can and should feel much more normal, she said.

“Let's not lose that advantage.”

Last Thursday, the country took a "cautious step forward", with bars opening and, as Kiwis progressed through level 2, the Government planned to regularly adjust the rules, Ardern said.

Last week, she said New Zealand would not move to level 1 unless the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, was confident.

On Monday, Bloomfield said under alert level 2, the full group size was always 100 but had started at 10.

He felt the country was now in a position where he could advise moving up.

"The outcome of our lockdown has paid huge dividends."