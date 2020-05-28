Nearly $2m for Kiwi scientists to research Trump-promoted drug

Kiwi scientists have been given nearly $2 million to research and test the drug US president Donald Trump was taking to ward off coronavirus, which a new study found increases the risk of death for infected patients.

A study published in British journal The Lancet reported a higher mortality rate for Covid-19 patients hospitalised by the virus who were given the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and the WHO on Monday suspended its trial of the drug while it reviewed the data.

Scientists in New Zealand have been awarded $1.96m across four projects to trial and research the drug.

Crown agency the Health Research Council is funding three projects — including one which would trial the drug on healthcare workers to see if it can prevent them from catching the virus.

However, researchers are now "actively reviewing their studies in light of these developments", a spokeswoman said.

Two of the trials allow for new evidence to be taken into account, and none have recruited patients yet.

"We have every confidence in the experience of these clinicians and their ability to adapt and respond to new evidence as it emerges," she said.

"Clinical trials have exacting design standards, require ethics approval before commencement, and then have ongoing regulatory oversight to ensure no one is harmed.

"These factors would be part of any trial preparation and monitoring, and if there is growing evidence that hydroxychloroquine is not safe then the trials would not proceed or continue."

Patrick Semansky/AP Donald Trump promoted the drug as a means to ward off Covid-19.

Dr Michael Maze, senior lecturer in medicine and a respiratory physician at Otago University in Christchurch, said the jury was still out as to the effectiveness of the drug, which meant it should continue to be studied.

Maze is an investigator on a trial of the drug.

Meanwhile, Douglas Pharmaceuticals Limited was granted $600,000 by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to look into whether the drug reduces the risk of frontline healthcare workers catching the virus as part of its Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration fund.

Hydroxychloroquine is safe for malaria and auto-immunue diseases, but Trump promoted the drug as a preventive measure for Covid-19, despite warnings of dangerous side effects from his own health experts.

The Lancet study said there were no benefits to treating patients with the drug, which it said increased risk of death and caused harmful side effects, including heart problems.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals is New Zealand's largest privately owned pharmaceutical company and employs more than 700 people.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has been approached for comment.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE PROJECTS

Clinical trial on frontline healthcare workers

$427,130 from the Health Research Council

Australasian Covid-19 trial

$766,113 from the Health Research Council

Clinical trial for Covid-19 treatments on the critically ill

$169,571 from the Health Research Council as part of a joint research project

Douglas Pharmaceuticals to evaluate whether hydroxychloroquine reduces the risk to frontline healthcare workers of acquiring Covid-19

$600,000 from MBIE's Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration fund