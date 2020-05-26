Coronavirus: Government pumps $37m into Covid-19 vaccine search

The Detail: What is a vaccine, how does it work, and how do we create one for Covid-19?

The Government is pumping $37 million into a Covid-19 vaccine strategy and will lobby internationally to ensure New Zealand and Pacific Islands get a fair share when it is developed.

It comes as Kiwis are being warned they could be among the last citizens in the world to get the coronavirus vaccine, as scientists scramble to develop a homegrown candidate.

Experts told Stuff this week that under most scenarios it will be a "long way" before a vaccine makes it to New Zealand shores, with growing nationalism overseas fuelling a reluctance among leaders to share vaccines beyond their borders.



The Government says it will pull out all the stops to advance discovery, development, testing and supply of a Covid-19 vaccine for New Zealand and the Pacific.

The strategy aims to secure a vaccine – safe, effective and in sufficient quantities – at the earliest possible time and allow New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts and explore the potential of vaccine manufacturing capability in New Zealand.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said when it came to manufacture and supply, there would likely be a global shortage and this was the absolute basis of the strategy.

The key was to ensure investment in those capabilities and look for licensing opportunities, she said.

“Our best insurance against not having adequate supply, is the ability to manufacture in New Zealand.”



The Government was currently exploring several potential roadblocks to manufacturing, she said.

This included regulatory issues and making sure New Zealand had the right facilities and right health accreditations to manufacture a human vaccine.

It was also about making sure there was a good supply chain of the chemicals and having capacity, she said.

“We have a strong biotech sector in New Zealand, but they are not producing in large quantities, so there might be some requirement for scale up.”

Woods said it was also vital to contribute to international research efforts, as well as ramping up Kiwi research and manufacturing.

Of the funding, $10m has been allocated to help with research in New Zealand, with $5m set aside to support potential manufacturing capability.

Up to $15m has been earmarked for collaboration with international research that includes those managed by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Development funding of $7m will go to the vaccine alliance, Gavi, which distributes vaccines to developing countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said the strategy outlines how New Zealand will contribute to global efforts by ramping up its own capability, working with the international community and supporting Pacific neighbours in the deployment of a vaccine, once it becomes available.

Health Minister David Clark said a global effort is well underway to develop and test various vaccine candidates.

It comes as Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media on Tuesday that reports of a vaccine by September were “aspirational”.

Government officials say that New Zealand will advocate internationally for the equitable distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, with a particular focus on ensuring Pacific Island partners can access it when needed.

The funding is a contribution to the international platform, ACT Accelerator that coordinates support for making Covid-19 vaccines.

The strategy will be overseen by The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Health and its regulatory and purchasing agencies Medsafe and Pharmac, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Independent science and technical advisors will also give expert advice.