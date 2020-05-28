Coronavirus: Here's a snapshot of what's happening around the world amid the Covid-19 crisis

The new section of a cemetery in Brazil has been opened to cope with a sudden surge in deaths.

As New Zealand eases out of lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic rages on overseas.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is warning that the world is still in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, and that the virus is actually “on the way up”.

Brazil is currently one of the worst-hit countries, with daily case numbers and deaths rising rapidly. According to the WHO, the Americas are now considered to be the new Covid-19 epicentre.

With the influx in cases, Brazil's hospitals and health staff are feeling the strain. The country's death toll has now surpassed 25,000. On Thursday, more than 1000 deaths were recorded in a 24-hour period, and 20,000 new Covid-19 infections.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How is the rest of the world faring in the Covid-19 pandemic?

* Which 10 countries will be the first to open after the pandemic lockdown?

* Coronavirus: Europe tries to save summer tourist season

* Coronavirus: Infections worldwide pass four million, US deaths reach 80,000 on Mother's Day

* Russia is Europe's new coronavirus hotspot after eight days of more than 10,000 new cases



Silvia Izquierdo/AP Cemetery workers in protective gear place the casket of 22-year-old Covid-19 victim into her grave site at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 20.

According to the International Council of Nurses (ICN) at least 157 Brazilian nurses have died since the country’s first confirmed Covid-19 fatality in mid-March. This means more nurses have died in Brazil than anywhere else in the world amid the pandemic, The Guardian reported.

WHO's regional director Dr Carissa Etienne said that in Brazil, the number of deaths reported in the past week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the pandemic began.

Esteban Felix/AP A lone passenger sits near the empty check-in area for Latam airplanes at the Arturo Merino Benitez airport in Santiago, Chile, on May 26.

In terms of daily infection case numbers, Latin America has now passed Europe and the US.

Despite being the biggest hotspot of cases in Brazil, São Paulo will begin to gradually reopen its economy from June. Businesses will be allowed to operate with restrictions in place.

Other South American countries such as Peru and Chile are also being watched with a careful eye, among fears the number of infections could accelerate.

As of Thursday May 28, the global tolls sit at 5.6m confirmed cases and 355,000 global deaths.

The United States has the highest numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in the world. According to Johns Hopkins University the US has almost 1.7 million cases, and more than 100,000 deaths.

Rodrigo Abd/AP A man uses bags as makeshift disposable gloves as he reaches for a free cup of soup, in Lima, Peru. UN food agency executive director David Beasley has warned that an addition 130 million people could be "pushed to the brink of starvation" worldwide by the end of 2020.

About 14 per cent of Americans say they know someone who has succumbed to the virus.

Of those who have died, many were elderly, and many were disproportionately poor and black and Latino, The Washington Post reported. Among the younger victims, many did work that allowed others to stay at home.

The outbreak has spread across US states at different rates, but the pace has now begun to slow in some of the worst-hit areas, such as New York. New York has had more than 29,000 deaths, however 64,000 people have now recovered there from the virus. While the number of new deaths were also trending downward in Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago, The Washington Post reported.

Ben Margot/AP People congregate on Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in San Francisco Bay amid hot weather and the ease of restrictions.

All states have begun to reopen their economies to some degree, with many partially lifting coronavirus restrictions. In Minnesota for example, retailers are allowed to open their doors but customer numbers are capped and social distancing requirements are in place.

Many parts of Europe have also begun to reopen their economies, shop doors and ease lockdown restrictions. Some countries are even mulling the move to reopen their borders.

After two months of lockdown, Italy, France and Belgium have eased their restrictions, allowing schools to reopen and residents to go back to work.

Luca Bruno/AP Carabinieri officers patrol the city trendy Navigli district in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 26.

Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have already created a "Baltic travel bubble," which allows citizens and residents to move freely between the EU nations without the need for quarantine, NBC News reported.

Greece plans to kick off its tourism season in June. Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country would open up to international tourism from June 15, the BBC reported.

Fights to Greece were expected to resume by July 1, and for foreign travellers, Covid-19 testing was expected on arrival rather than a two-week quarantine period. Spain also plans to open up its borders from July.

Byron Smith/Getty-Images Contractors dressed in personal protective equipment remove debris from a home in the Little Venice neighbourhood on May 25 in Mykonos, Greece.

Hungary aims to lift its state of emergency measure by June 20, The Guardian reported. While Slovenia plans to offer vouchers to its residents to urge them to holiday locally rather than abroad, according to the BBC.

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has passed the peak of the virus, following a decrease in daily numbers, The Guardian reported. However, this week the country also reported a record one-day rise in deaths, with 174 people dying within a 24 hour period.

Russia has the third highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world, with more than 370,000 cases reported, following behind Brazil and the US.

Justin Setterfield/Getty-Images A member of the public shops for fruit and vegetables at Walthamstow Street Market on May 26 in London. The British Government continues to ease the coronavirus lockdown by announcing schools will open to reception year pupils plus years one and six from June 1. Open-air markets and car showrooms can also open from the same date.

The UK currently has the fourth highest number of confirmed cases with more than 268,000, and more than 37,000 deaths.

England has been in lockdown since the end of March, but some restrictive measures are now starting to ease. Residents who are non-essential and can work from home are encouraged to do so "for the foreseeable future", the BBC reported. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated a phased reopening of some schools in June, and that non-essential retail outlets will be able to reopen by June 15.

Scotland is expected to move into slightly lighter lockdown restrictions this week, and new guidelines mean residents are now “expected” to wear face coverings on public transport, according to The Herald Scotland.

On Wednesday (NZ time) Northern Ireland recorded its first day since mid-March where there were no Covid-19 related deaths.

The number of Covid-19 cases in China and South Korea have significantly declined from the high numbers recorded earlier this year — especially after the strict lockdown restrictions China imposed in February following its outbreak. However, small numbers of cases are still emerging.

China reported seven new cases on Wednesday (NZ time) which were linked to overseas travel, AP reported. Many restrictions in China have also eased, with students gradually returning to class.

South Korea also reported 19 new cases and two more deaths. Officials are actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and entertainment venues, AP reported.

South Africa has had 25,000 cases reported and more than 550 deaths. Authorities imposed a very strict lockdown which appeared to slow the spread of the virus initially. Those restrictions are now easing but President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country should expect infection numbers to "rise even further and even faster", the BBC reported.