Coronavirus: NZ couple want to move home, but Covid-19 has left them in limbo

Karen and Chris Lynn want to move from Brisbane to Christchurch, but coronavirus restrictions have halted their plans.

The Lynns sold their Brisbane home in March and were due to fly to Christchurch with about 30 boxes of belongings, a car, and a cat on March 28.

They called the move off as both Australia and New Zealand began shutting their borders and enforcing lockdowns to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The couple have now been waiting to move for more than two months.

"It's frustrating because I'm itching to get across [to New Zealand] and to sort of move forward, so at the moment we just have that feeling of being in limbo," Karen Lynn said.

Supplied Karen and Chris Lynn were due to move back to Christchurch in March after 12 years in Australia. They had to cancel the move and are still in Brisbane because of lockdown restrictions.

The Lynns, who are New Zealand citizens, have spent lockdown living in the Brisbane home they recently sold, renting it from the new owners.

Karen Lynn said their ordeal was only "a hiccup" compared to what many people were going through.

"There are people that are going through huge amounts of upheaval at the moment, and we're in a fortunate position that ... we're able to get through this fairly easily."

The couple halted their return to New Zealand because they did not want to risk moving while so much was changing.

Supplied A room full of boxes that Karen and Chris Lynn will bring back to New Zealand when they can move from Brisbane.

"At that time, every single day there was something new happening," she said.

"I was sort of waking up in the middle of the night thinking, 'oh my god, what if they do this, what if they do that?'"

She said the decision to wait in Australia was disappointing, but was also "a bit of relief".

They have kept their possessions boxed up and moved them into a single room, while their broken-down beds are stored in another room.

Supplied In a separate room, the Lynns have the beds they intend to move, broken down and ready to go.

"Half our kitchen is empty – we're just basically down to half-a-dozen plates and I think we've got four bowls out."

Lynn said it was a "bit weird" living among the boxes initially, but she had now got use to them.

The Lynns hope to move when they have more confirmation that all their belongings can be transported safely and together.

They have rebooked flights for July and hope the trans-Tasman bubble will be open by then.

Last week, the business group organising the bubble said they hoped to have people travelling by the July school holidays, which begin on July 4.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday there was a “realistic” prospect the bubble could be in place by September.

The Lynns intended to move into an Airbnb in Christchurch while searching for a property to buy.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said on Thursday that he wanted the trans-Tasman bubble in place "yesterday".

Karen Lynn said buying a home was on her mind "more than anything" now.

"I see all the prices are still fairly high; are we going to commit to a house and then suddenly it's going to lose a tonne of its value?"

The couple lived in Canterbury between 2001 and 2008 after moving over from the UK. They moved to Australia for work in 2008.

"I always wanted to go back to New Zealand ... my mum is there, my sister is there."