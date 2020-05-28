Coronavirus: Covid-19 will make health inequality worse, experts say

Health worker unions are furious Worksafe is refusing to investigate how seven Waitakere Hospital nurses were infected with Covid-19.

Māori and Pasifika health inequalities are expected to get worse as a result of the Covid-19 economic fall out and delayed access to healthcare.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said more resources need to be put in to Māori and Pasifika health care.

On average, Māori have the worst health status of any ethnic group in New Zealand.

Betty, who works as a GP out of Porirua, said the number of deferred surgeries because of Covid-19 was a real concern for Māori and Pasifika people.

john cowpland/Stuff Dr David Tipene-Leach, widely acclaimed for his achievements in promoting Māori health, says one of most-differentiating factors in health equity was ethnicity.

It comes as Capital & Coast District Health Board said it would take an elective surgery patient's ethnicity into account for specialist treatment, along with the person's level of clinical urgency and the number of days they have been on a wait list.

The DHB's medical officer John Tait said the impact on other patients was expected to be minimal because it would increase planned surgery overall.

Betty said the DHB's move to prioritise Māori and Pasifika on waitlists would help address barriers.

"It's not about denying access to any group in New Zealand, it's about redressing the imbalance," he said.

"It's got absolutely nothing to do with like for like ... it is extra resources to address the barriers.

"One size fits all doesn’t fit," he said.

More resources needed to be put into Maori and Pasifika health, Betty said.

Transient people were harder to contact, and those who struggle to read or write in English might miss mail.

SUPPLIED Dr Bryan Betty, medical director for the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, says extra resources will help address health access issues.

Someone who missed an outpatient appointment at the hospital because of issues with transport had to then wait a long time for another appointment, he said.

"All these things make it difficult to access care and all relate to poverty," he said.

Andrew Sporle​, a Māori health researcher and statistician, said there is already a large amount of unmet health need in Māori and Pasifika populations.

“If we go as business as normal, things will get worse.”

All DHBs should be looking at health equity in their areas, including socioeconomic deprivation, he said.

Auckland University of Technology Māori health professor Dr Denise Wilson said Māori fared far worse than others during an economic crisis, with poverty and unemployment expected to be big issues going forward.

Stuff Professor Denise Wilson (Ngāti Tahinga, Tainui) says equity is not the same as equality.

"Covid is going to accentuate those issues," she said.

And equality wasn't the same as equity.

"We have to take different approaches ... Some people get upset that they're getting more than others but Māori and Pasifika don't get the same as other people.

"They have bigger mountains to climb when we look at things like access to services," she said.

Māori are more likely to have long-term conditions, and live in areas with social deprivation. Racism was also an issue affecting Māori, she said.

Dr David Tipene-Leach MNZM said CCDHB's approach was a great move to address inequity in the health sector. However, more work was needed "all along the [health care] pipeline".

Although National MP Dr Shane Reti had criticised the DHB's decision by saying addressing inequity should be "judged by clinical urgency rather than ethnic background", Tipene-Leach said ethnicity can, and should be, part of the decision-making process.

"What we have is a health system that [we] as taxpayers want to be fair and equitable. Clearly that's not the case. The health system, like other systems in New Zealand, deliver different outcomes for different groups of people.

"One of the biggest differentiating things, is your ethnicity.

"Is that an appropriate outcome in any country ... [especially when] our founding document is one of partnership?"

MAORI HEALTH INEQUALITY

* Māori women are four times more likely to die of cervical cancer than non-Māori

* Māori rates of cancer mortality are twice those of non-Māori

* Stroke mortality is twice as high in Māori than non-Māori

* Māori children and adults up to 34 years old are twice as likely to be hospitalised for asthma than non-Māori