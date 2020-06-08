Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern under pressure to move to level 1

These are some of the 'golden rules' of life at alert level 1.

New Zealand is eagerly awaiting the outcome of a Cabinet meeting on Monday, where a decision will be made about a potential move to level one.

At 3pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will reveal if life is set to get back to almost normal, while maintaining border restrictions.

Each time the country has moved through the levels, Ardern has indicated that she would be making her decision based on the data and health advice from Bloomfield.

Getty Images Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has broken rank with Labour over coronavirus restrictions, saying the country should already be at level 1.

But now, she is also facing political pressure.

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern's level 1 'golden rules' are more vague than useful

* Coronavirus: What will Covid-19 Alert Level 1 look like?

* Coronavirus: The golden rules of level 1, and how it's different from life as normal

* Coronavirus: Leaked paper appears to show New Zealand could ease restrictions now

* Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says all current Covid-19 rules on business lifted at Alert Level 1



It has been 16 days since the last new case of Covid-19 was reported.

A leaked Cabinet paper last week revealed that government officials considered elimination after 28 days of no community transmission - so, by June 15.

POOL FOOTAGE Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sets out the golden rules for when the country moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

For the past week, Ardern has been fending off challenges from political opponents and calls from business leaders for a swift move – there were also demands from her Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters.

Today she will likely also be feeling the mood of the restless public as well as the political pressure.

At the end of May, Peters broke rank with Labour and put the pressure on, telling the press that New Zealand should already be at Alert Level 1 and he has continued to drive his message for he trans-Tasman travel bubble “yesterday”.

Last week National Party leader Todd Muller called for Ardern to make a “captain’s call on moving the country to level 1” and said there was no need to wait until Monday.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF ACT Party Leader David Seymour said New Zealanders can’t wait for level 1.

ACT Leader David Seymour said the Government had 150,000 reasons to move to Level 1.

New Zealand is facing an economic disaster and headed for the biggest drop in economic growth in 160 years and 150,000 jobs could be lost, he said.

“New Zealanders have been receiving daily political broadcasts from Ardern and her team throughout the Covid-19 crisis.The polls show Labour has done a remarkable job at controlling the narrative and controlling New Zealanders,” he said.

He believed that an election on the horizon, meant Labour would want to keep the country in a state of crisis for as long as possible, so that it did not have to return to its day-to-day “failed” politics.

New Zealand has had two weeks without a new Covid-19 case and there was no public health justification to wait before easing restrictions, he said.

"It’s time to get the economy back to normal and start paying off the massive debt we’ve taken on."

Neither Labour nor National had a credible economic recovery plan except spending taxpayer money," he said.

“New Zealanders can’t wait. Businesses and workers are unable to operate at full capacity. Businesses are going to the wall and workers are being laid off. The economic pain is real.For the good of our economy and our democracy, Labour needs to allow New Zealanders to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central chief executive John Milford said its survey results should clearly why the Government must move to alert level one on Monday.

On Monday morning, the scientists who have been advising the government also appeared to be supporting a change of level.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles told TVNZ she believed it is the right time for the country to move.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, from Otago University, told Mike Hosking there were many things the Government could do to continue to manage the threat of Covid-19, including conducting a thorough review of the response so far and establishing a national public health agency.

Seymour said:“The Prime Minister claims to have been led by the experts all the way through this crisis.We hope she listens [to Baker].”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central chief executive John Milford also urged the Government to move into level 1, citing “clear” results from its quarterly business confidence survey.

“"We’ve saved lives, now we must save livelihoods,” he said.

Throughout the alert levels, the chamber have been monitoring how businesses were responding, their sentiment and ongoing intentions.

There’s no doubt that the severe restrictions of staying at alert level two means businesses are struggling because customers are staying away and keeping their wallets closed

"If we want Kiwis to remain in jobs, we need to get back to business, he said.

"The most recent results make for sobering reading. Our survey shows that right now, at Alert Level 2, not even a third of businesses are operating as usual. Just 32 per cent of businesses believe they are operating as usual. Two-thirds of businesses continue to struggle, with 31 per cent are operating at less than 60 per cent of capacity.”