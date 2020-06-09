Dear Dr Bloomfield ... so long and thanks for all the calm

When they heard New Zealand had zero active Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "did a little dance" and Dr Ashley Bloomfield allowed himself a "broad smile".

OPINION: Dear Dr Bloomfield, today was your last Hour of Power and I can't say I'm sorry to see you go.

Not because I won't miss you - I will, and if the number of Facebook groups, picture posts and breathless tweets dedicated to you over the last three months is anything to go by, I won't be the only one.

But your final sign off is the sign of a job well done, mate.

Kevin Stent/Stuff

You set out to flatten the curve and by God, you stomped that sucker right into the dirt.

A couple of weeks back, when we all naively imagined 2020 couldn't get more hysterical or Book of Revelations-esque, I had a little wobble when I imagined the end of the Ardern-Bloomfield Hour of Power.

Dominion-Post

When it goes, it'll be a sign things really are on the mend, I told myself.

After 18 days without a single new case, "on the mend" seems like a timid term for what you and your team pulled off: so many lives saved, and that ruddy disease, still raging in bigger, badder and better resourced countries than little old Aotearoa-NZ, halted in its tracks.

When others tried to tell you you had it all wrong, that we should chuck the elderly and the vulnerable to the wolves to save our economy, you stayed the course. Thank you.

When journalists were forced to ask you about 5G and injecting disinfectant, and fifteen different ways to interpret the same numbers over and over, you answered. Thank you.

After years of folks with dodgy political agendas working overtime to convince people experts are a bad thing, you were the expert we believed. Thank you.

In light of what you achieved, the anti-expert league won't find their foolish business as easy to pull off now.

Mark Mitchell/Pool

Between you, the PM and Siouxsie Wiles, lockdown was like a total immersion class in how to acknowledge expertise over loud, poorly informed opinions again.

I don't think we can ever thank you enough for any of this, but we'll give it a go, eh?

Even though I didn't watch the Hour of Power every day, it was enough to know you were there, steering what I once jokingly described as a bus, but I now know could easily have described as an 8000 tonne snow plough.

In return, we made you an unlikely sex object, a phenomenon somewhat insultingly analysed by psychologists and tittered over by pundits - The Nation's Afternoon Delight, one called you - but who can blame us?

Your updates with the prime minister were a daily dose of reassurance, delivered with the kind of calm, compassion and certainty we needed.

Supplied

You never got annoyed about it, even when our idolisation reached a fever pitch, we started calling you The Curve Crusher and putting you on tees, totes and hand towels.

Not even when we grilled you over your school years in an effort to figure out what made you tick. Not even - and this one actually makes me blush - that one time you took a day off and it became national news.

To be honest, we might have gone a little overboard with it - although I'm definitely ordering a pair of Ashley Bloomfield earrings, and they better keep you up in Te Papa.

You were a "pulp hero, a pandemic pin-up", and we needed to be more critical of you, some said.

"Nah!", we replied and tuned in at 1pm every day for 40 odd days.

And look, I know I sound a bit like Lulu singing To Sir, With Love to Sydney Poitier at the end of that film... but that's how it feels.

With the prime minister, you stepped in and sorted this rag-tag class of five million, who can barely agree what to call ourselves on a good day, into a team.

I don't want it to go to your head, Dr Bloomfield, and I can't imagine it ever would, but you're a bloody legend.