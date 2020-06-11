High profile Covid-19 cluster put out to pasture

One of New Zealand's highest-profile coronavirus clusters has been put out to pasture.

The cluster known simply as the 'World Hereford Conference' was officially closed late last week by the Ministry of Health, meaning it had recorded no new cases for two incubation periods.

That cluster – linked to delegates travelling overseas to the Queenstown cattle conference – involved 39 cases and was the country's seventh highest.

It was also one of two cases in the Southern District Health Board's (SDHB) catchment, which includes the country's largest cluster, the Bluff Wedding cluster (98 cases), and which remains open.

Clusters made up about a third of the 216 coronavirus cases in the SDHB, the board's medical officer of health, Susan Jack, told Stuff.

Closing a cluster such as Hereford was ''always great when we reach another milestone of closure of a cluster''.

''A huge amount of work goes into investigating and tracking contacts, and monitoring cases that are linked, so knowing that the transmission chain has stopped and then having those two incubation periods to be confident there is not going to be any ongoing transmission is great.''

Clusters showed how quickly Covid-19 could spread, ''you only need one person to be infectious, and then rapidly that can escalate to many others''.

The clusters became apparent during daily team meetings, and that would then cause the investigation to ''snowball''.

Jack said one of the issues identified was the incubation period of the disease ''that was only just being established'', at the time cases – and clusters – were identified.

The cases also highlighted the importance of documenting all the information ''to get the right story, and the picture of transmission 'who gave it to who'.''

About 400 people from 18 countries were at the conference; several stayed on for a five-day South Island tour, and some are known to have visited Wanaka and gone to the town's A&P show.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack.

It wasn't until March 18 that Herefords NZ confirmed that a conference attendee from overseas had tested positive for Covid-19.

That risk to the 400 conference attendees was initially downplayed as the infected person did not stay at the official hotels, or attend any tours.

But that would soon change as more and more cases linked to the conference began to appear, and a cluster declared by health officials.

Those early cases included an Australian, a Uruguayan farmer, a West Otago women and a Dunedin woman in her 30s.

And a positive test for a 58-year-old Te Aroha-based coach driver showed how quickly the virus could spread to other communities.

Heavily redacted emails released from the Southern DHB show conference organisers were also getting pressure from suppliers over a possible outbreak.

''They are frankly annoyed they were not told earlier – but as I was asked to keep it confidential I did not communicate further after we sent the email to all attending guests,'' said one email.

All participants were contacted and advised to self-isolate by late March.