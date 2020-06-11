Rosewood rest home, NZ's deadliest Covid-19 cluster, breached obligations

Dr Ashley Bloomfield believes the Government’s cautious approach has left us in a good position.

A Christchurch rest home that became New Zealand’s deadliest Covid-19 cluster had breached its obligations including cleaning services and emergency provision of personal supplies.

Rosewood rest home on Woodham Rd was one of several coronavirus clusters identified throughout New Zealand. Of the 22 Covid-19 deaths recorded nationwide, 12 were linked to the Rosewood cluster.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) announced in April it had authorised 20 residents from Rosewood be temporarily moved to Burwood Hospital and an acting manager for Rosewood Rest Home be appointed immediately.

According to documents released by the CDHB under the Official Information Act, authorities moved to appoint a temporary manager after becoming frustrated at a lack of response from Rosewood’s owner.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital is the country's deadliest cluster with 10 Covid-19 related deaths.

In a letter sent to Rosewood dated April 9, Carolyn Gullery, the DHB's executive director of planning, funding and decision support said she was concerned she had yet to hear from the owner or general manager of the rest home.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, however our expectation is that you, as the owner, would have urgently contacted your CDHB Contract Manager as this exceptional situation developed so we could work together to manage this,” Gullery wrote.

Gullery further pointed out the DHB had been unable to confirm if there was an emergency health plan in place as required.

She said the DHB had established the rest home had breached its obligations in terms of the Age-related residential care services agreement.

The breaches specifically related to food, cleaning and laundry services; human resources obligations and the provision of sufficient staff; and emergency provision of personal supplies.

Gullery said “urgent action was required to protect the health and safety of [Rosewood’s] residents” and therefore a temporary manager had been appointed from April 6.

The new manager had been tasked with urgently establishing a rosters and managing daily staffing levels; monitoring the provision of meals including for staff “who have been unable to take a break”; resolving maintenance issues including a leaking water cylinder that flooded the laundry; and monitoring the activities of cleaners.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Rosewood Rest Home residents on their way to Burwood Hospital in Christchurch in April 2020.

On April 11, the CDHB moved 20 Rosewood patients who were in the hospital wing at the home to other facilities around Christchurch. They had all tested negative for Covid-19.

By April 24, nine of the 20 Rosewood residents at Burwood had died and another Rosewood resident had died elsewhere. By then, the cluster of confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases connected with the home had grown to 50, including 20 Rosewood staff and six CDHB staff.

In another letter sent to Rosewood rest home on April 28, Gullery said the CDHB appointed temporary manager believed the facility had recovered to a degree where the rest home manager was able to take over the day-to-day management of the home again.

However, the CDHB said the rest home still needed help in relation to staffing and laundry and the DHB would support them with these challenges.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff St John leaving the CHT St Margarets rest home in Te Atatu in April 2020.

Mike Kyne, a spokesman for Rosewood owners Malcolm and Lynda Tucker, said the statements in the covering letter "set out the correct facts". It is unclear whether a more detailed response will be provided later on.

Rosewood was one of six rest homes which had Covid-19 cases. Others included George Manning Lifecare and Village in Christchurch, CHT St Margaret's residential aged care home in Te Atatu and the Ellerslie Gardens Lifecare home in Auckland.

In April Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced a review of how the six aged care facilities nationwide responded to their coronavirus cases, and how other facilities had prepared.

He said there had been some "deficiencies" in procedures at rest homes and how they were being implemented.

He hoped that the review would be done with the Aged Care Association, and would show “what has worked well, and what could be improved".