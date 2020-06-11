Coronavirus: New Zealand is eight days away from eliminating Covid-19

Shoppers and inner city workers on Queen Street during Alert Level 1.

New Zealand is just eight days away from successfully eliminating Covid-19. A new case hasn't been reported for 20 consecutive days.

Elimination is reached after 28 days (two incubation periods) of no new cases, according to health officials. If no cases emerge in the next week, Covid-19 elimination will be achieved.

The Ministry of Health published a review into the Covid-19 clusters in aged residential care facilities on Thursday. It found infections in such facilities were introduced by staff or visitors.

The report was commissioned by the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, in April. It reviewed five clusters that emerged from such facilities and compared them with facilities that were largely unaffected.

Of the 1504 confirmed and probable cases reported around the country, 1482 have recovered. The last active case - a person in their 50s linked to the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home cluster - recovered on Monday.

RNZ The move to level one means no limit on numbers at gatherings - giving festivals and concerts a green light.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Courier deliveries are inching closer to normal

* Coronavirus: We're at zero active cases - but here's why that 'doesn't mean much'

* Coronavirus: Is New Zealand's Covid-19 'elimination date' June 15?



The last case of community transmission - a confirmed case stemming from an unknown source - was reported on April 29.

Testing continues around the country with laboratories completing 3350 tests on Tuesday, taking the total number to 301,882.

Of the 16 significant clusters identified, nine have officially been closed.

The country's journey to elimination has been fraught with hurdles - cases spiked on April 2 with 89 new cases reported. Three days later, on April 5, another 89 were reported.

There have been 22 Covid-19 related deaths to date, a small number in comparison to fatalities in other countries affected by the virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recalled receiving a phone call about one of the deaths.

"I remember phone calls when people had passed, we had one particular person, I don't even know their name, but I knew the profile.

"I worried about them a lot, but the fact I could think about individuals, that was a privileged position for us as a country to be in," she told Stuff.

Restrictions on various industries have eased in Alert Level 1, which took effect on Tuesday. However, border restrictions remain stringent.

All arriving Kiwis who are placed into managed isolation will be tested for the virus twice in the 14-day period. Those presenting symptoms are placed in quarantine and tested.

Contact tracing continues to be a pivotal element of New Zealand's Covid-19 response. As of Thursday, 546,000 people had registered for the Ministry of Health's app and QR codes had been scanned 857,060 times.