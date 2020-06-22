Health officials under pressure to track down quarantined Kiwis who escaped testing

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pushing back at National's claims that the mismanagement of the country's borders will hit growth and cost jobs during the recovery from Covid-19.

Health officials are under pressure from the prime minister to track down the recent returnees that weren't tested for coronavirus before leaving quarantine, a week on from a border bungle.

The director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, on Monday said he remained unsure how many people left quarantine after June 9 without being tested for Covid-19, after two new Covid-19 cases last week revealed that mandatory testing was not taking place as expected.

Bloomfield said the ministry's contact tracing staff would have contacted every person by the end of the day and, though he remained unsure how many people had been tested, he said none had returned a positive test for the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking at her post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, said Bloomfield knew Cabinet was expecting him to track down the people who had left quarantine facilities without being tested.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reiterated it was "unacceptable" that people in quarantine were not being tested as Cabinet had said they expected.

"We want to know those who were tested ... I do expect them to see that information when he has it.

"I think it's unacceptable that the tests were not done in the first place. That's what I think. Now, our job is to make sure that [the ministry of] health works through every single person who was released after 14 days ... and give further information on those cases."

1 NEWS Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Monday June 22.

The two cases which emerged last week, a pair of sisters who travelled from the United Kingdom, were permitted to leave quarantine early to travel across the North Island to be with a dying relative, but were not tested before leaving the Auckland Airport Novotel.

Bloomfield said on Monday health officials had tracked down the 55 people who were granted compassionate leave from quarantine to visit dying relatives, and 53 had tested negative for the virus – one was a child and would not be tested – and one remaining person would be contacted on Monday.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said he's upset by lapses which saw two Covid-19 cases slip past authorities.

Also on the ministry's radar were 190 people who were guests at the Novotel at the same time as the pair from the UK. There were 11 of these people who still needed to be contacted, and 179 had been referred for testing.

A total of 183 staff at the hotel had returned negative Covid-19 tests.

Partly complicating the ministry's efforts to ascertain who had been tested, and who hadn't, was that officials at quarantine facilities were previously not required to collect the "National Health Index" number of each person staying, meaning they could not easily connect people in quarantine to the database of people tested.

“This is, of course, what we’re trying to do is not match up not just the health data but the sort of end-to-end journey for everyone in managed isolation," Bloomfield said.

Given recent cases of Covid-19 caught at the border displayed little symptoms of the virus, Bloomfield acknowledged a possibility that asymptomatic carriers of the virus may have entered the country while authorities weren't conducting mandatory testing at the border.

"People are not reporting any symptoms as yet so what we've found, in a number of cases over the last week, is that, on very tight questioning people may have had quite mild symptoms but didn't place any stock on them.

"This again reinforces the importance of the testing. The second thing is the testing is still very much supplementary to the 14 days, well managed quarantine ... because even the testing is not failsafe."

Bloomfield had on June 9 said that people in the mandatory two-week quarantine at the border would be tested for Covid-19 on the day-three and day-12 of their stay.