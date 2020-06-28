Coronavirus: Ministry of Health report four new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand

New Zealand has gone nine days with new Covid-19 cases recorded.

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health provided their daily coronavirus update via media release on Sunday, and with it, the news that the country has now gone nine successive days in recording new cases.

New Zealand's total number of active cases has now risen to 20, with the total number now sitting at 1176, with the latest four cases all relating to people who had returned from overseas and who are now in managed isolation.

Three of the new cases are in quarantine at the Jet Park facility in Auckland, while the fourth is in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

The first case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand from India on June 14. She is the wife of a previous case who tested positive on June 21 and had been isolating separately from her husband since his positive test. She was considered a close contact and tested positive on day 11 of her stay.

1 NEWS Passengers from Korea land in Wellington ahead of a 14 day isolation period.

The second case is a man in his 30s who arrived from Nepal via Sydney on June 18. He tested positive on day three of his time at the Novotel Ellerslie.

Three close family contacts of the man travelling with him have also been tested, with two negative results and a third pending. All are being treated as close contacts so will be checked daily and re-tested if they develop symptoms, or at day 12 of their stay.

The third case is a man in his 30s who was in isolation at the Grand Millennium Hotel. His result also came as a result of day-three testing. Further details are currently being established by Auckland Regional Public Health.

The fourth case is a man in his 30s who was isolating at the Haka Hotel in Auckland, having arrived in New Zealand on June 24.

Following the onset of symptoms, he was taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital on Saturday night and was tested for Covid-19 as part of a clinical assessment. He remains in the hospital in a stable condition on a ward and has not required ICU level care.

According to the MOH, members of staff treating the man were made aware that he had returned from overseas to a managed quarantine facility and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of PPE.

No members of staff are considered close contacts. The patient was cared for in a separate room in the clinical assessment unit at the hospital before being transferred to a separate room on one of the wards.

The MOH said Auckland City Hospital has considerable recent experience of treating patients with Covid-19, and assured members of the public that the hospital is safe for patients, visitors and staff.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland City Hospital has one Covid-19 case in a stable condition.

The MOH said there shouldn't be any concerns around the continued recording of cases.

"As we said yesterday, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to accelerate overseas and new cases were always expected at our border," the MOH statement said.

"Our strict border controls, in particular the 14-day stay in managed isolation or quarantine, ensure that arrivals are managed with appropriate public health protocols and isolated from other New Zealanders while they may be incubating the virus."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the new cases continued to reinforce the importance of the two-week isolation stint, along with the daily symptom checks.

Getty-Images Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said daily symptom checks were a crucial part of the Covid-19 response.

“Even with all arrivals being tested twice during their stay in managed isolation, we also continue to do a daily check for symptoms consistent with Covid-19 as part of our broader programme, which includes strict protocols in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities," he said.

“While today’s news that one of our recent cases is in hospital may be concerning to some, it is something the health system in New Zealand has remained prepared for.

"I want to reassure the wider community that this person is receiving good treatment from the team at Auckland City Hospital who have previous experience of managing positive cases.”

On Saturday there were 5321 tests carried out, taking the total number of completed tests to 392,756.

Of the 2159 people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, 1,253 people have been contacted and have tested negative for Covid-19 - an increase of 31 from Saturday.

There are 342 results still being waited on.

There remains 427 people who the MOH have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via phone calls and texts.

"Again, a reminder to anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call the dedicated team on 09 302 0408," the MOH statement said.

"As needed we will refer people we do not make contact with to finding services."

Of this group, 92 people had invalid phone numbers, and have been referred to finding services.

There are 137 people who will not be tested because of reasons such as being a child, being part of repositioning crew, currently being overseas, or refusing a test. So far 79 have refused.

The Covid-19 Tracer app has now had 583,000 registrations - up 1000 from Saturday.