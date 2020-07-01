Coronavirus: Australian quarantine hotel staff linked to new Covid-19 cases

Dr Ashley Bloomfield talks about measures to stop Covid-19 from leaving quarantine hotels in New Zealand.

Staff members at Melbourne quarantine facilities are being linked to number of Covid-19 cases reported in the Australian city's second wave.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said genome sequencing of recent virus cases had traced a number of infections back to "staff members in hotel quarantine breaching well-known and well-understood infection control protocols".

Several cases confirmed at the end of May and beginning of June have been linked to the apparent breach. Other cases in the state are being linked back to quarantine issues.

"Clearly there has been a failure in the operation of this program," Andrews said on Tuesday, the ABC reported.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Government to test sewage at managed isolation facilities

* Coronavirus: Government commits $150m for personal protective gear at border and on flights

* Coronavirus border bungle: Review finds system was under 'extreme stress'



In Australia, like in New Zealand, all international - and sometimes inter-state - arrivals are required to undergo mandatory 14-day isolation or quarantine in an approved hotel.

On Wednesday our own director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, was asked if there was concern that transmission from staff interacting with new arrivals could happen here.

He said there had been no reported cases among staff working at managed isolation or quarantine facilities in New Zealand, and no evidence of transmission within these facilities.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ More than 30 Melbourne suburbs will go into a four-week lockdown tonight in an attempt to bring an outbreak of Covid-19 cases across the city back under control.

But Dr Lynn McBain, an associate professor from the University of Otago and a practising GP, thought what's happening in Melbourne was a "perfect example" of the risks posed at New Zealand's border.

As there is no evidence of community transmission, the border is the country's Achilles' heel, and however good the procedures are, there's always room for someone to get them wrong.

Managed isolation and quarantine facilities could potentially be the place where "holes" appear, as non-medical staff present the biggest weakness, McBain said.

"There are some things that [as] health professionals we are used to doing all the time. I’m a constant hand washer ... whereas potentially ... it’s going to be all new for the hotel staff and other people that they may have brought in to assist with this.

"They haven’t had years of education about ... how infections are transmitted."

McBain thought it important that instructions around appropriate health and safety practices be "very, very clear and succinct" to ensure no-one slips up.

To avoid an outbreak like the one in Victoria, "strict and firm" measures are required.

Bloomfield said there are clear rules in place to manage our quarantine facilities.

"Protocols are very clearly designed to stop guests infecting each other and also guests infecting staff members," he told reporters on Wednesday.

To date, there have been no reported cases among staff working at managed isolation or quarantine facilities, and no evidence of transmission within these facilities, he said.

"These protocols have been in place and working effectively since the 9th of April where we have seen no cases come out of those facilities into the community."

Chris McKeen/Not-For-Syndication People exercising outside the Naumi Hotel near Auckland International Airport, which is being used as isolation accommodation.

HOW DO THE FACILITIES OPERATE?

There are 23 facilities for quarantine, in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and Rotorua.

All arrivals are required to wear face masks on the flight to when they close the door of their room at the isolation or quarantine facility. Staff are also required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) - this requirement has been "expanded" in recent weeks, Bloomfield said.

After visiting one of the facilities, Bloomfield described the arrival process as being "very, very carefully managed".

Arrivals are checked in and taken to their room "in a way that is safe, of course, for the people coming in and the staff", he said.

Everyone isolating is also required to wear face masks when leaving their room and accessing common areas.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Jet Park Hotel is being used as a quarantine facility used for people with Covid-19 symptoms and confirmed cases.

McBain said staff working at the border and those in contact with returnees were still at a higher risk compared to the general population.

"The more people that return, the more staff will need to be involved – airline staff, border workers, transport workers, hotel staff and health and management staff involved in running the facilities."

As of Tuesday, 4858 people were in managed isolation and quarantine facilities across the country.

An All-of-Government Covid-19 Response Team spokesperson said all facilities had "strict procedures" in place to ensure safe operation and careful management for those isolating and those working there.

"Staff working in the facility follow strict health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19."

STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern announces new PPE measures

The spokesperson said staff received "comprehensive" information and guidance on keeping themselves and their families safe. This includes advice around the correct use of PPE, infection prevention and control protocols, hotel and facility procedures, and daily health checks.

"Health staff are on site at facilities 24/7, and all facility staff have a daily health check at the start of their shift which includes a temperature check."

Guidance on safety after work is also issued. For example, staff are advised to wear separate clothes to and from work, hot wash clothes, and avoid physical contact with anyone until all cleaning procedures are complete.

The amount of contact staff have with arrivals varies among facilities, the spokesperson said. But social distancing and good hand hygiene are two of the key requirements in place.

WHAT HAS CHANGED?

Since community transmission began to reduce in New Zealand, there has been a focus on keeping our borders "watertight".

But when two confirmed cases slipped through the cracks, concerns were raised.

In June, reports emerged of a birthday party taking place within one of the facilities - with children at different stages of their quarantine mingling. This gathering didn't result in any additional infections, but McBain said it definitely could have.

A review into the procedures at the border - led by Housing Minister Megan Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb - found the regime was under "extreme stress". Several changes have been made.

"As we learn new information, we act on it," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

An additional $150 million has been allocated to purchasing more PPE for various parties, including staff at these facilities.

The correct use of PPE was a point of concern for Ardern. On Tuesday, she said local DHB infection control teams would ensure frontline staff at hotels learned how to safely and effectively use it.

"That is key for PPE use being effective," she said.

Ardern said as more people enter the country during the pandemic, it "makes sense" to continue looking at and reducing any potential risks as much as possible.