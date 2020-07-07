Coronavirus: Covid-19 numbers update as Government slows influx of returning Kiwis

The latest Covid-19 figures are due at 1pm Tuesday, as the Government moves to slow the influx of returning New Zealanders.

Air New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was imposing a temporary hold on new bookings for three weeks, at the request of the Government.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who has taken over ministerial oversight of border isolation and quarantine, said on Tuesday that anyone who had already bought a ticket to return to New Zealand in the next three weeks would be able to fly.

Bevan Read/Stuff The Government has slowed the influx of returning Kiwis so isolation and quarantine facilities can cope.

But Kiwis who did not already have tickets would not be able to book flights in the next three weeks, to ensure sufficient managed isolation or quarantine for those who were returning, Woods said.

All people entering New Zealand must go immediately into managed isolation or quarantine facilities for at least 14 days and must test negative for Covid-19 before they can go into the community.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced one new case of Covid-19. The man who had tested positive for the disease was in his 20s and had arrived in New Zealand on July 4, via Doha and Sydney.

He had symptoms of Covid-19 when he arrived and was taken straight from Auckland Airport to a quarantine facility.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic rose by one to 1534 – with the number of active cases up one to 22.

While case numbers have edged up, the ministry said on Monday that it was 66 days since someone in New Zealand had acquired Covid-19 locally from an unknown source.

Also on Monday, the ministry said the last significant cluster in New Zealand – which was associated with St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home – had closed.

A cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from the date when all cases complete isolation.

Three new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Sunday. The arrived in Christchurch on a flight from Delhi on June 30. They were a couple in their 30s and a man in his 70s, who was regarded as a close contact.