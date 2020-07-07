Coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid-19 as Government slows influx of returning Kiwis

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as the Government moves to slow the influx of returning New Zealanders.

Both cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday were returnees staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch.

One is a woman in her 20s, and the second a woman in her 30s. They are from the same extended family, and both arrived back in New Zealand from Afghanistan on July 2.

Bevan Read/Stuff The Government has slowed the influx of returning Kiwis so isolation and quarantine facilities can cope.

They tested positive as part of routine testing around the third day of their stay in managed isolation, the ministry said. The women had been moved into a quarantine area at the Sudima, a Covid-19 response group spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: One new Covid-19 case caught at the border, still no community transmission

* Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

* Coronavirus: Two new Covid-19 cases, Government mulls return of isolation exemptions



Two people who were classed as active cases were considered to have recovered from Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours. That means there are 22 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

No one in New Zealand was receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, with a person who had been in Auckland City Hospital being discharged back to the quarantine facility.

It has been 67 days since the last case of Covid-19 that was acquired locally from an unknown source.

STUFF Minister of Health Chris Hipkins says clinicians should be making the judgement on whether someone needs to be tested for Covid-19.

FLIGHTS ON HOLD

Air New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was imposing a temporary hold on new bookings for three weeks, at the request of the Government.

Chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace said some passengers would need to be moved to another flight due to the airline aligning daily arrivals with capacity available at managed isolation facilities.

That was likely to start happening in the next two or three weeks, when there were more passengers booked than there was space for in quarantine facilities, Wallace told RNZ.

In a Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the possibility of introducing a booking system for returning New Zealanders was being investigated.

There was a responsibility to ensure Kiwis who wanted to return to New Zealand could do so, he said.

“I don't think there’s any appetite in Government to shut off that ability.”

Asked about the possibility cruise ships might be used as quarantine facilities, Hipkins said everything was on the table.

All people entering New Zealand must go immediately into managed isolation or quarantine facilities for at least 14 days and must test negative for Covid-19 before they can go into the community.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced one new case of Covid-19. The man who had tested positive for the disease was in his 20s and had arrived in New Zealand on July 4, via Doha and Sydney.

He had symptoms of Covid-19 when he arrived and was taken straight from Auckland Airport to a quarantine facility.

Also on Monday, the ministry said the last significant cluster in New Zealand – which was associated with St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home – had closed.

A cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from the date when all cases complete isolation.

Three new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Sunday. They arrived in Christchurch on a flight from Delhi on June 30. They were a couple in their 30s and a man in his 70s, who was regarded as a close contact.