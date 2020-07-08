Coronavirus: Man with Covid-19 left isolation and visited Auckland supermarket

Health Minister Chris Hipkins reveals man with Covid-19 left managed isolation and went to a supermarket.

A 32-year-old man, who has tested positive for Covid-19, will be charged with absconding from a managed isolation facility in Auckland to go to a supermarket.

The man, who arrived on a flight from New Delhi, India, on July 3, “escaped” through a fenced area at the Stamford Plaza isolation facility about 6.50pm on Tuesday.

He was out of the hotel for about 70 minutes but visited a Countdown supermarket on Victoria St West where he bought items at a self-service checkout.

His positive Covid-19 test result was returned on Wednesday, and Countdown staff are now self-isolating and will also be tested for the virus.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Countdown supermarket on Auckland’s Victoria St West was closed after the man’s visit was discovered.

The man was outside the hotel smoking and left while a section of fence was being replaced, head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

Security tried to follow him but couldn’t find him and police were called.

CCTV was reviewed and substantial searches carried out in the area before the man returned to the isolation facility, Webb said.

”CCTV footage from within the supermarket has confirmed there was no close contact between the man and any staff or customers during his time there,” Webb said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Countdown on Victoria St West will stay closed until 7am on Thursday.

The shortest and most direct route from the hotel to Countdown takes around six minutes of foot but the man was out of the hotel for over an hour. Police are now reviewing CCTV in the area to determine if he visited anywhere else.

After the man’s Covid-19 test was confirmed, the supermarket closed and a deep clean was being carried out.

Countdown general manager of health and safety Kiri Hannifin said the incident was “incredibly disappointing” given the potential risk for staff and customers.

“The health and safety of our team and customers is our utmost priority,” Hannifin said.

“We have asked all of our team that were working last night, including the night fill team, to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Jae C. Hong/AP The number of tests being carried out across New Zealand isn’t meeting the expectations of the Government.

“They will get tested over the next few days, and we are offering them any and all support they need.”

The store will reopen at 7am on Thursday at the earliest, she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a security guard stood outside the supermarket telling people it was closed, and the shutters were down. A Warehouse Stationery shop upstairs remained open.

The area surrounding the supermarket is largely filled with restaurants, and is also near SkyCity casino.

Josh and Liz Van Berkel were staying at a nearby hotel and were at the Countdown around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The Van Berkels were about to shop for lunch at Countdown when they overheard what happened.

Although Josh Van Berkel said he wasn’t too concerned about having been in the same shop as the Covid escapee, he was disappointed with the man’s actions.

“It’s not cool,” he said.

Workers outside the Stamford Plaza wearing face masks were installing a fence at least six feet high between Albert St and the hotel around 2pm on Wednesday.

The man was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday morning and was moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility. He was not showing any symptoms of the illness.

Webb said the man’s action were “completely unacceptable” and returnees were given clear instructions and information about their responsibilities.

“Managed isolation is a critical part in our defence against Covid-19, and it is up to each and every person entering this country to play their part.

”We take any breach of the Covid-19 rules very seriously. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

Fencing in place at all managed isolation facilities is being replaced with 6ft-high fences, and security framework is being assessed to determine what improvements may be needed.

The man was the sole new case of Covid-19 announced on Wednesday.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said investigations were ongoing and the current assessment of risk was low.

“The person did not come into close or casual contact, that is two metres or more, with anyone else during the time they were away from the facility, which was between 7pm and 8pm last night, that we have been able to identify,” Hipkins said.

There are now 23 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine, and 1187 confirmed cases.

Air New Zealand announced a flight freeze on Tuesday, at the request of the Government, barring new bookings from being made for three weeks.

The move is designed to allow the safe management of arrivals moving into isolation and quarantine facilities on arrival.