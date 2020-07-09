Immigration NZ sees surge in overseas interest in moving to New Zealand

Passengers entering New Zealand will face an extra station prior to immigration where health officials will question them about Covid-19.

Increasing numbers of Americans are apparently eyeing up a move to New Zealand, despite the borders staying shut.

Immigration NZ confirmed it had seen a surge of traffic from abroad on its website and people were continuing to send in visa applications.

However, currently New Zealand’s borders remain shut and most visas are not being processed, with more than 100,000 currently being held in a queue.

iStock Despite most visas not being currently processed, applications continue to pour in.

The number of views on the site from Americans jumped by 65 per cent to 80,000 compared to July last year.

READ MORE:

* Migrant numbers reduce 'in silence' as Kiwis move into farm jobs

* Government needs to be upfront on border exemptions, National says

* Coronavirus: Work visa rules relaxed during lockdown



From the United Kingdom for the same time period, the number of views was up 18 per cent to 31,000.

The five countries that had the most views on the website were the USA, the UK, India, Australia and South Africa.

The website provides information about moving here to work or invest.

It's not the first time the possibility of moving to New Zealand has piqued Americans' interest amid a significant global event.

In the lead up to the 2016 US election many Americans – including US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg – swore they'd move to New Zealand if Donald Trump won.

However, data from INZ later showed the initial spike in interest among Americans in moving to New Zealand was short-lived and did not translate into more applications for residency visas by Americans.

Meanwhile, migrant workers within the country have a reprieve as the Government has made short-term visa changes that will allow them to stay longer in New Zealand.

The move will also reduce the duration of all new low-skilled essential skills visas from 12 to six months, for the next 18 months, and will apply to all new lower-skilled essential skills work visa applications.

Migrant workers on a temporary employer-assisted visa whose job has ended need to apply for a new visa or leave New Zealand if they are able to.