Newshub's Patrick Gower in self-isolation after visiting Countdown supermarket Covid-19 escapee shopped at

Newshub's Patrick Gower is in self-isolation after visiting the same Countown supermarket a man with Covid-19 “absconded" to.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins revealed a 32-year-old man who was in managed isolation in Auckland, snuck out at night to visit a Countdown store in the CBD.

The man returned to the isolation hotel, but tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Patrick Gower said he visited the same Countdown on Victoria St on Wednesday morning, before the store was closed to the public for a deep clean, Newshub reported.

While shopping, Gower said he was asked by a Countdown staff member to quickly pay because they were closing the store.

"I get on with my day, then of course at 1pm, bang, the news comes out that someone with Covid-19 had been wandering through there and gone through the very same checkout I'd just gone through," Gower told Newshub.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Countdown Metro, Victoria St West.

Healthline advised the Kiwi journalist to get a Covid-19 test and go into self-isolation until the results come back.

Countdown's corporate affairs general manager Kiri Hannifin told RNZ’s Checkpoint that the man “did a lot of browsing in the health and beauty aisle” while he was in the store.

He spent about 14 minutes in that aisle and then spent the other six minutes wandering around the store. He used a self-checkout to purchase his goods before leaving.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland, which is currently being used as a managed isolation facility.

“He had a phone with him, and he was taking photos with the phone.... Yes selfies, that's right.”

The man bought items from the health and beauty aisle – toothpaste, body wash and razors.

STUFF Health Minister Chris Hipkins reveals man with Covid-19 left managed isolation and went to a supermarket.

He then wandered back to the hotel after his shopping trip. He was now expected to be charged under section 26 of the Covid Act and faces six months in prison or a $4000 fine.

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the man’s actions were “completely unacceptable”.

A Kiwi woman inside the Stamford Plaza isolation facility, where the man snuck out from, said the staff were “doing a bloody good job” there.

Tuesday night’s incident is the second time someone has escaped from a facility. A woman who allegedly absconded from managed isolation at an Auckland hotel was charged last week for breaching isolation.

David White/Stuff Patrick Gower.

Officials are now looking at increasing security presence at the facilities.

A sign outside the Countdown store advises anyone who visited the store on Tuesday evening who feels unwell in the next fortnight to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.