Coronavirus: Auckland isolation escapee used free wi-fi, made 22-minute call on his way back to hotel

He bought razors, toothpaste and body wash at Countdown, but then where did he go?

More details about what a 32-year-old man who absconded from managed isolation did while he was out in Auckland city have been revealed.

CCTV videos showed he accessed free wi-fi outside a store on his way back to the Stamford Plaza and made a phone call that lasted for about 22 minutes.

Housing Minister Megan Woods told RNZ’s Morning Report that accounted for “quite a chunk” of the time he was away from the facility.

She said a team of people was still reviewing CCTV clips to get a complete timeline of the man’s movements, but they had pieced together most of his actions.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The man left the Stamford Plaza, went to the supermarket, took some selfies, and made a phone call while police were looking for him.

“It seems that we know he departed Countdown at 7.22[pm] and returned to the hotel ... at 7.58[pm].”

The incident occurred on Tuesday night. He returned a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday and is said to be asymptomatic.

The man, who arrived in New Zealand on July 3 from New Delhi, India, reportedly did “a lot of browsing” in the supermarket’s health and beauty aisles during his visit. He purchased toothpaste, body wash and razors at a self-checkout station.

Countdown’s corporate affairs general manager, Kiri Hannifin, told RNZ on Wednesday he was also taking “selfies” in the store with his phone.

A Countdown spokeswoman said on Thursday police came into the Victoria St West store just before closing at 10pm on Tuesday and the store was closed at 8.15am the next day for deep cleaning.

“We weren’t advised or required to close the store, and nor did we know until mid-morning yesterday that the man was Covid-19 positive,” she said.

“We did so because we thought it was the right thing to do.”

The spokeswoman said 18 staff members were self-isolating and would continue to be fully paid for all of their shifts.

The Government is reconsidering its security protocols at quarantine facilities.

At the time, security attempted to follow the man but were unsuccessful in locating him. Police were called, but he returned to the hotel on his own volition before they located him.

Woods clarified on Thursday morning that security guards don’t have the power to arrest people. Just like security in place at rugby games and major events, they’re there to remind people where they should be and what they should be doing. She said they can use the power of persuasion.

“It is an isolation facility, it is not a prison,” Woods said.

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) staff on site also don’t have the power to detain individuals. That ability solely rests with the police.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Security measures in place at the Stamford Plaza are being reviewed after an isolating guest snuck through a smoking area and went to the supermarket.

Hotel, security and NZDF staff are present at these facilities to remind isolating Kiwis of their obligations.

The vast majority of those who have moved through these facilities did “what they need to do”, Woods explained. This man and the woman who escaped last week “broke the law”.

To date, police have had dedicated roving patrols circling the hotels.

A review into the security protocols, particularly those surrounding smoking areas, is under way. An update is expected from Air Commodore Darryn Webb on Thursday.

The supermarket in question, Countdown on Victoria Street West, closed temporarily on Tuesday night between 9.30pm and 10pm to ensure the area the man used was cleaned.

It reopened later that evening, but closed again the following day for a deep clean.

Woods was questioned on RNZ about whether it should have reopened on Tuesday evening. She said the review will also look at that.