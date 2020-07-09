Coronavirus: Supermarket isolation escapee visited reopened in error

Journalist Patrick Gower, who visited the Auckland supermarket at the centre of a Covid-19 scare, says he is angry the public weren't informed earlier.

The Auckland supermarket visited by a 32-year-old man who escaped managed isolation was briefly open for shoppers, after being closed for deep cleaning.

The man was out of isolation from the Stamford Plaza in central Auckland for about 70 minutes on Tuesday evening and reportedly did “a lot of browsing” in Countdown Victoria St West’s health and beauty aisles during his visit.

The man returned a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday and is said to be asymptomatic.

Countdown initially said the Victoria St West store was closed from 8.15am Wednesday for deep cleaning.

However, on Thursday a Countdown spokeswoman confirmed the store opened in error for three minutes after the deep clean was finished.

The man visited Countdown Metro on Victoria St West

As a result, 10 people were allowed to finish their shopping, including Newshub journalist Patrick Gower, who was at the supermarket.

Gower said he was at the supermarket at 10.42am, and said the supermarket was open for some time.

”My receipt is right here,” Gower said, showing the item on camera.

“I was there at 10.42 and the supermarket stayed open for ages, and there were people going in and out of it.”



The journalist has since returned a negative Covid-19 test.

“There was no risk to Patrick Gower or the 10 other customers who entered the store at that time,” the Countdown spokeswoman said.

It had already wiped down surfaces where the man had been after reviewing CCTV footage. This was before the deep clean.

Gower’s transaction was completed at 10.42am because he had been allowed to finish his shopping after the doors were shut 10 minutes earlier so no further shoppers could enter.



“At no point were we asked to close or clean the store. This was a decision we took ourselves for the peace of mind of our customers and team.”

The spokeswoman said despite Gower’s concerns and comments in the media, he had not contacted Countdown directly about them.

A sign outside the shop on Wednesday advised anyone who visited the store on Tuesday evening who felt unwell in the next fortnight to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

The spokeswoman said that during the level 4 lockdown Countdown had done several deep cleans in its stores and its process was to re-open the stores following the clean.

On Wednesday afternoon, a security guard stood outside telling people the shop was closed, and the shutters were down. A Warehouse Stationery shop upstairs remained open.

While at the Countdown, the man purchased toothpaste, body wash and razors at a self-checkout station.

He also took selfies and CCTV videos showed he accessed free wi-fi outside a store on his way back to the Stamford Plaza and made a phone call that lasted for about 22 minutes.



The man arrived on a flight from New Delhi, India, on July 3 and “escaped” through a fenced area at the Stamford Plaza isolation facility about 6.50pm on Tuesday.

He was outside the hotel smoking and left while a section of fence was being replaced, head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

Security workers tried to follow him but couldn’t find him and police were called.

CCTV was reviewed and substantial searches carried out in the area before the man returned to the isolation facility, Webb said.

The Government is reconsidering its security protocols at quarantine facilities.