Coronavirus: Supermarket isolation escapee visited was reopened in 'error'

Journalist Patrick Gower, who visited the Auckland supermarket at the centre of a Covid-19 scare, says he is angry the public weren't informed earlier.

The Auckland supermarket a 32-year-old man who escaped managed isolation visited was re-opened briefly for shoppers after being closed for deep cleaning.

Smoking areas at managed isolation facilities will now be monitored around the clock and fences 182cm (6 feet) high installed at hotels housing the returning New Zealanders.

A man fled isolation at central Auckland’s Stamford Plaza for about 70 minutes on Tuesday evening and reportedly browsed the Countdown on Victoria St West’s health and beauty aisles.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Christchurch visitors Josh and Liz van Berkel went to the Countdown and used the self-service around 8:30pm on Tuesday night. They were disappointed to hear of the Stamford Plaza escapee's antics.

He returned a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday and was said to be asymptomatic. Countdown initially said the Victoria St West store was closed from 8.15am Wednesday for deep cleaning.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Auckland isolation escapee used free wi-fi, made 22-minute call on his way back to hotel

* Newshub's Patrick Gower in self-isolation after visiting Countdown supermarket Covid-19 escapee shopped at

* Coronavirus: Woman in isolation hotel where man 'absconded' defends guests, staff

* Coronavirus: Man with Covid-19 left isolation and visited Auckland supermarket



But on Thursday a Countdown spokeswoman confirmed the store opened for three minutes after the deep clean was finished.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The man visited Countdown Metro on Victoria St West

As a result, 10 people were allowed to finish their shopping, including Newshub journalist Patrick Gower.

”After the police visited just before closing on Tuesday, our team reviewed CCTV footage and wiped down surfaces as a precaution,” she added.

“We were not aware at that stage that the person was Covid-positive and at no stage have we been asked or required to close the store.

”We made the decision in the morning to shut the store for a deep clean. This was finished before 11 customers, including Patrick Gower, entered the store between 10.29 and 10.32am.”

She said the store stayed closed for the day because the company felt that was best for staff.

”A member of our team re-opened the store accidentally,” the Countdown spokeswoman added.

”I’d like to reiterate that we didn’t choose for this person to escape quarantine and come into our store,” she said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Countdown supermarket on Auckland’s Victoria St West was meant to be closed after the man’s visit was discovered.

Gower said he was at the supermarket at 10.42am.

”My receipt is right here,” Gower said. “The supermarket stayed open for ages, and there were people going in and out of it.”

He has since returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Countdown said there was no risk to Gower or the 10 other customers who entered the store.

Gower’s transaction was completed at 10.42am because he was allowed to finish shopping after the doors were shut 10 minutes earlier.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A man with Covid-19 left isolation and went to a Countdown supermarket on Victoria St West. The quickest route is a six-minute walk.

Megan Woods​, the Government minister in charge of isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health did not instruct the store to close.

Woods said she and Air Commodore Darryn “Digby” Webb​, who oversees border facilities, met with Police Commissioner Andy Coster​ on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

Woods and Webb said there’d be a police presence at every managed isolation facility at all times from now on.

Addressing media on Thursday, the minister said she was thankful to all managed isolation facility staff for their work, but security guards had limited powers.

Woods said absconders were a new phenomenon.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Megan Woods said a new rapid reaction plan is needed to deploy people and resources when returnees abscond.

“Climbing fences, slipping through fences ... they’re the ones of most concern to us.”

Woods acknowledged better procedures were needed for multiple public agencies to quickly respond to absconders.

“There needs to be a standard operating procedure that brings together, within minutes, all of the key players.”

Woods said most returnees were following the rules.

“They’ve probably been in some pretty scary places in the world, some of them ... we need to welcome these people.

She said safety was the main priority, but budget discussions related to redeploying police resources would be needed.

“This is a strong line of defence to keep New Zealanders safe.”

Webb said almost 28,000 people had been through managed isolation facilities and more than 99.97 per cent complied with rules.

Webb, in charge of protocols for new arrivals, said he was working with the Ministry of Health to create a standard operating method to tackle absconders.

“It demonstrates the complexity of how many agencies are involved.”

Webb said smoking areas would be monitored full-time and if that was impossible, such as during shift changes, the areas would be briefly off-limits.

He said banning smoking would be inappropriate, and would increase stress and aggression levels for returnees who were already on edge, Webb said.

"Their return to New Zealand represents a time of dramatic change in their lives."

A sign on Countdown from management on Wednesday advised anyone who’d visited the store on Tuesday evening and felt unwell in the next fortnight to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.