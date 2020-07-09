Three new cases of Covid-19 reported

New Zealand has been shocked by a man’s disregard for the rules after he left a smoking area of a managed isolation facility for a supermarket.

New Zealand has three new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health says.

With two people considered to have recovered from the disease in the previous 24 hours, the country has 24 active cases as of Thursday. No one is receiving hospital-level care for the illness.

The new cases are a woman and a man in their 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 3 from India, and a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 4 from Italy.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Stamford Plaza Hotel managed isolation facility in Auckland. A man with Covid-19 absconded from the hotel on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, moves are being made to tighten security at managed isolation and quarantine facilities after a man with Covid-19 left a facility on Tuesday evening for 70 minutes and went to a central Auckland supermarket.

At a briefing on Thursday, Cabinet minister Megan Woods, who is responsible for Covid-19 managed isolation and quarantine, said there would be a police presence at every such facility at all times from now on.

’VERY TOUGH DAY’ FOR SOUTHLAND

The briefing also covered the planned closure of the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the announcement was a “very tough day for the people of Southland”.

The Government would stand alongside the people of the region to start to provide new job opportunities, he told a briefing on Thursday, at which the latest Covid-19 developments were also being discussed.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt talks about the closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

“We know that we can do more to extract value from the agricultural sector, from areas like aquaculture and also in manufacturing.”

There were also opportunities in the area of green hydrogen, and other options for resource or energy intensive industries such as data centres.

“There is a certain sense of inevitability about today’s announcement. Rio Tinto have been trying to sell Tiwai Pt for about 10 years now,” Robertson said.

“In 2013 the then Minister of Finance Bill English made very clear to Rio Tinto there would be no further government subsidies. And we, as a government, have backed what Bill English and (former Prime Minister) John Key had previously said.”

Smelter owner Rio Tinto announced the planned closure of the Tiwai Point plant on Thursday.

The closure would result in the direct loss of 1000 jobs, with 1600 jobs indirectly connected to the smelter also under threat, the company said.

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt said the news was “just absolutely shattering” and said he was “absolutely devastated”.

The blow hit a shrunken New Zealand economy, after the Government locked the country down for weeks and was now keeping it isolated from the rest of the world to stop Covid-19 from re-emerging.

ROBYN/EDIE/STUFF The Tiwai Aluminium Smelter next to Bluff Harbour

Data out for the March quarter showed gross domestic product falling 1.6 per cent during the first three months of 2020. That was the biggest quarterly drop in 29 years but is expected to pale into insignificance when compared to the double-digit drop in GDP being forecast for the June quarter.

The unemployment rate lifted 0.2 percentage points in the March quarter to 4.2 per cent, while recent government figures show more than 200,000 New Zealanders are receiving either JobSeeker Support or the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment.

While much economic activity has returned after the end of the coronavirus lockdown, keeping the country free of Covid-19 has been achieved by developing a fortress New Zealand approach, with only limited numbers of people crossing the border.

That has meant the abrupt suspension of international tourists and students coming into the country, an industry worth $17.2 billion in direct spending in New Zealand last year.