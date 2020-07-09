Coronavirus NZ podcast: The view from China, where the virus began and so much is riding on what happens next

Coronavirus NZ is a podcast, hosted by Stuff's Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, looking at the Covid-19 pandemic from a Kiwi perspective.

In today's episode: New Zealander Anna Fifield, the Washington Post’s Beijing bureau chief, has recently returned to China.

She describes what it’s like on the ground in the country where the virus began and where so much is riding on what happens next.

And she gives us the lowdown on the menu inside China’s 14-day hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, Adam and Eugene discuss whether Adam is infectious.

Supplied Beijing-based Washington Post journalist and author Anna Fifield.

