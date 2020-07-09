Police union slams Government for posting 24/7 cop 'babysitters' at Covid quarantine facilities

The police union says the Government is turning officers into babysitters.

Police Association president Chris Cahill criticised a Government decision to have a permanent police presence at all New Zealand quarantine facilities. The decision was made after a man absconded from isolation at an Auckland hotel and went to the supermarket on Tuesday.

It was a waste of police resources and not policing, Cahill said.

“This is about giving political surety, for the government to cover themselves, rather than actual security. I’m not sure the balance is right.”

Quarantined people at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland CBD getting fresh air, walking circuits of the penned area.

Cahill believed with shifts and breaks taken into account, about 240 police officers at a minimum would be needed to staff all 28 facilitates.

“This is the equivalent of a small police district. It’s a ridiculous place for resources.”

Even with new officers graduating, policing had not stopped and this was taking resources away from frontline policing, he said.

“What are the customs and aviation security staff doing now? This is not a good use of resourcing. Police need to be dealing with family harm incidents, mental health incidents and road safety, for example.”

He also questioned if police would be getting extra funding to take on the responsibility.

“Given the limited number of escapes, I don’t think this is warranted and police should only be called to deal with incidents at facilities.”

Minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods said on Thursday that over the 24 hours since the isolation breach, the Government had sought to further tighten security.

Police Association president Chris Cahill expects about 250 police officers will be required to guard quarantine facilities. He said it was a waste of resources.

Police redeployment

From Friday, each facility will now have a 24/7 police presence to ensure compliance and prevent further breakouts, she said.

The man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, “absconded” from his managed isolation facility in Auckland on Tuesday night through a gap in the fence. He went to a Countdown supermarket in the CBD where he took selfies and purchased personal hygiene products.

It was the second time someone has escaped. A woman who allegedly absconded from managed isolation at an Auckland hotel was charged last week for breaching isolation.

“Anyone who chooses to break out of these facilities is committing a reckless act of selfishness, and we will come done on them with the full weight of the law… frankly they don't deserve to join the team of five million,” Woods said.

The reason the police were being brought onsite was because they had the power to arrest and to detain and stop people from leaving, she said.

The move was a redeployment of police resources and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster had pointed out that would mean staff would need to be taken off other duties, she said.

“To be clear, every police officer that needs to be assigned would otherwise be doing something else, just like every nurse assigned.”

When asked about funding, she said those discussions still needed to be had.

The facilities were a snapshot of society and there would inevitably be problems, she said.

“We must ensure our security arrangements anticipate the type of behaviour we are seeing from the worst of our returnees.”

While the facilities were not prisons, they did have six-foot high fences and security 24/7 security to keep returnees inside.

She rejected the idea that adding police to the mix would make people feel like criminals.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb and minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine, Megan Woods, will make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

After the escapes, Air Commodore Darryn Webb met with the Police Minister Stuart Nash and the Commissioner to determine where best to apply their resources and to determine if an onsite presence might be a better idea.

Police had agreed to have a uniform officer on site 24/7, and integrating them into the onsite security teams would go a long way to ensuring compliance, he said.

When asked if there was enough police resources and funding, he said there were aspects that police would need to determine about their own prioritisation of effort.

The Police Commissioner was looking into that and his staffing requirements because he understood it was critical to ensure the borders were secure, he said.

“Police understand this is an all New Zealand response requirement, just like any other agency that needs to step forward to help.”

The police previously told him a roving presence was the best approach and it had flexibility, he said.

The isolation facilities have been manned by private security staff who have no power to apprehend absconders – they have to call the police for help.

Police had already supported the facilities with dedicated patrols, were assigned to facilities and had a 24/7 presence at a few facilities and the Jet Park quarantine facility.

More than 400 Defence Force personnel are at facilities, but they are not using any Defence Act powers and rely on police to conduct enforcement.

They would require special powers to stop people from leaving, but that was not the current Government intention, according to Webb.

Police already had an “enhanced roving presence” and were understood to have initially pushed back from taking on full-time guarding at facilities, which they saw as a health issue and not policing.

It is understood adequate resourcing was also an issue for police.

Along with security staff, the hotels are supported with health workers, government support staff and defence force personnel on a 24/7 shift.

Exemption and other changes

Woods outlined a “strengthened” process for managing exemptions and said the early release of returnees would only happen after very careful consideration.

“Currently, people returning to New Zealand must enter managed isolation for 14 days, and return a negative Covid-19 test before they can leave into the community. However, there are a small number of exceptional circumstances in which people can apply for an exemption to leave a facility.”

These included medical exemptions which are granted in situations where a person’s serious health needs mean they cannot safely stay in managed isolation.

Exemptions for other reasons had been suspended since June 16 while assessment, compliance and enforcement processes had been worked on.

“We need to be sure the processes for allowing people to leave managed isolation early is without any weakness or uncertainty so applicants will need to return a negative Covid-19 test before approval is granted. Those in quarantine facilities would be highly unlikely to be considered low risk in the context of an exemption application.”

A Covid-19 exemption team within Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) was being established and a strengthened assessment process was being put in place, she said.

“This will include a health assessment to determine the urgency of the request, and any health risks the applicant may present,” Woods said.

Work was also underway to transfer legal authority for authorising exceptional exemptions to the MBIE chief executive.

Extra senior security staff will be added to each facility and 6 foot high-security fencing has been added to facilities, including exercise and smoking areas.

All smoking areas would now be monitored 24 hours a day because they were considered a risk.

So far 27,723 returning Kiwis had gone through the managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

There were currently 5648 people in those facilities and capacity was 6380.

Over the next week, Webb projected there would be 2418 arrivals and 2762 departures from the facilities.