Coronavirus: Targeted campaign initiating returning Kiwis into 'team of five million' needed, psychologist says

Chris Hipkins says “it’s not a maximum security prison” and the facilities have a good record overall.

A multimedia campaign targeting returning Kiwis is being touted as valuable tool in preventing further incidents of dissension at the country's border hotels, a clinical psychologist believes.

A call to arms initiating those in managed isolation and quarantine facilities into New Zealand's '’team of five million’' could be critical in getting buy-in from returning travellers, and could ensure greater compliance with the rules.

John Kirk-Anderson A police officer guarding people in isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Christchurch.

The idea, proposed by Victoria University of Wellington and Umbrella Health clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, would see returnees brought up to speed with the sacrifices New Zealanders have made during the Covid-19 pandemic - a country which imposed some of the most austere restrictions on its citizens globally.

The campaign would be consistent with the country's egalitarian mindset, and would echo similar messaging used by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in getting Kiwis to agree to the terms of the lockdown, Sutherland said.

1 NEWS New Zealand has been shocked by a man’s disregard for the rules after he left a smoking area of a managed isolation facility for a supermarket.

“It would be almost like a highlights reel, showing how we’ve been [approaching the pandemic], so it brings people up to speed, and they get the flavour,” Sutherland said.

He likened it to when a person visits a marae – a whānau representative explains to the visitors the protocols and procedures before welcoming them on.

AP Introducing a multimedia campaign to illustrate the sacrifices New Zealanders have made during the pandemic could help drive home the need for compliance at border hotels, a psychologist says.

“It would say ‘we want you to be a part of this. We want to you to be welcome here, because this is your place too, but things have changed since you’ve been away, so let’s give you a refresher on what we’ve been doing’,” Sutherland said.

A 24-page guide which outlines the reasons for managed isolation, testing procedures and welfare support information is provided to people once they reach their facility, while government officials meet all incoming flights, the Ministry of Health says.

Victoria University clinical psychologist, Dr Dougal Sutherland says encouraging returning New Zealanders to join the ‘team of five million’ could be more effective than taking a negative approach.

Recent arrival in New Zealand from the United States, Dr Judy Melinek, said the information she received had been excellent, and was very clear in outlining the expected standards, including what to expect during a stay in managed isolation, information about food safety and information about testing.

The information was also available online, Melinek said. However, it “doesn’t supplement medical information - if you haven’t been paying attentionto the news, this booklet is not going to make up for that”.

supplied Recent arrival Dr Judy Melinek says it would be beneficial to have more information offered.

Melinek felt it would be beneficial to have more beefed-up information offered to new arrivals, explaining how New Zealand had dealt with the virus and explaining the current situation.

But she also felt there would always be people who just “don’t get the message” – one woman in her quarantine hotel facility was walking around without a mask despite being reminded it was compulsory, she said. “There are always going to be people who flout the rules, they need to be reminded and prompted.”

University of Auckland marketing associate professor, Dr Mike Lee believed driving home key messages could take place on the plane where there is a “captive audience”.

“The key to anything is to set expectations, so we need to be clear about that. It might be a language thing, so rather than a multimedia campaign, it’s probably more important to have it be multilingual.

Auckland University associate professor Mike Lee says getting key messages across to returning Kiwis about border hotel rules could be delivered on the plane.

“I absolutely agree that they need to understand what we’ve been through and what they’re getting themselves in to and, let’s face it – they are joining us voluntarily. They're not like refugees that have been forced to flee some sort of war-torn zone,” Lee said.

A video which could “tell the story well” and delivered just as people were landing could be a good option, but Lee said it could be something as simple as an announcement.

STUFF Minister Megan Woods announces police presence at all managed isolation hotels.

“When you go to Singapore, they tell you before you get off the plane that there is a death penalty in place for drug smuggling, and they’re very explicit about it ... so we know we can reach people, it doesn’t have to be fancy, they just need to understand that it’s illegal to leave the hotel for the next 14 days.

“The main thing is to get the message across in a language people understand,” Lee said.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, the minister tasked with overseeing managed isolation and quarantine, announced police would have a 24-7 presence in border hotels, after three people fled their facilities in three separate incidents.

Two of those incidents occurred this week – the first saw a 32-year-old man flee Auckland’s Stamford Hotel to visit the supermarket on Tuesday night, before testing positive for the virus the following day.

From a psychological standpoint, framing the campaign in a more positive light was likely to be more effective in changing human behaviour than taking a more negative or ‘stick-like’ approach, Sutherland said.

“I think possibly a few high-profile cases going to court is not a bad thing, but I think you need to be careful about how that’s balanced because if you think about the values that brings with it, then a carrot approach is much more positive-based.

"A stick approach has the potential to fragment and split people, because we have good people, and we have bad people. We have in people, and we have out people,” Sutherland said.