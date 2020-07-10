Coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid-19 in isolation

Health minister Chris Hipkins announces two people in isolation have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed facilities in New Zealand on Friday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Both are men in their 20s who arrived in the country in June. One arrived on a flight from India and the other from England.

With three previous cases considered to have recovered in the past 24 hours, New Zealand has 23 active cases. No one is receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Oded Balilty/AP A child is tested by a healthcare worker for the coronavirus at testing centre for migrants in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand rose by the two new cases to 1542.

While New Zealand continues to keep Covid-19 in check, surging cases in some parts of the world that previously had low numbers show how hard it is to hide from the virus that causes the disease.

The size of the challenge to keep the disease out of the community was highlighted in recent days by three cases in which people absconded from managed isolation facilities.

One incident was in central Auckland on Tuesday and another in Hamilton on Thursday evening.

In the latter case, a man in his 50s is believed to have cut through fence ties to “break out” of the facility and to have visited a liquor store in the half hour he was away.

STUFF Minister Megan Woods announces police presence at all managed isolation hotels.

Officials have also said last Saturday a woman left managed isolation in central Auckland. She was reported to have left shortly before 6.20pm and found about 8pm.

With tight restrictions on who can enter the country, New Zealand has managed for now to squash community transmission of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, while picking up a small number of cases in people arriving from overseas.

It has now been 70 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source, the ministry said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced three new Covid-19 cases. They were in people staying in isolation after recently returning to the country.

The 32-year-old man who absconded on Tuesday evening has tested positive for Covid-19. His 70 minutes outside managed isolation in central Auckland included a visit to a supermarket.

After that incident, minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods announced on Thursday there would be a permanent police presence at each facility from Friday.

The police union criticised the decision, saying police were being used as babysitters.

While New Zealand has so far been able to keep the virus out with its intensive border controls, surging numbers of cases in some parts of the world shows how easily it can spread.

Some US states are among the places with rapidly rising case numbers, including Arizona, Texas, Florida and California.

All four had relatively low case numbers early in the pandemic, and there are hopes they will manage to keep death rates well below those seen in some other states and parts of the world hit hard earlier.

Another country that managed to avoid high case numbers early but is now grappling with a surge in Covid-19 transmission is Israel.

Much of the spread is thought to have happened at public gatherings, particularly weddings, of which there were an unusually high number through mid-June.

New restrictions announced by Israel on Monday (local time) include a shutdown of wedding halls, along with closing concert venues and public pools.