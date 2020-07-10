Coronavirus: Man in court after fleeing Hamilton isolation facility

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says those living in isolation facilities are not in "maximum security prisons" and there is no cordon in place.

The man accused of cutting his way out of a Hamilton isolation facility and visiting a liquor shop has appeared in court.

Martin James McVicar, 52, appeared before community magistrate Robyn Paterson in Hamilton District Court on Friday afternoon.

Court documents reveal the Queenstown man is facing one count of intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

He is also facing another charge of intentionally damaging a 52-inch television belonging to the Distinction Hotel.

Represented in court by Russell Nye-wood, McVicar appeared by audiovisual link from a cell.

Nyewood sought a further remand without plea until July 15.

Christel Yardley Martin James McVicar is accused of absconding from isolation at Distinction Hotel in Hamilton.

He sought to have McVicar returned to the quarantine facility to undertake another four days of quarantine.

Community Magistrate Paterson remanded McVicar in custody to be spent at a quarantine facility under the Department of Corrections until July 15

A woman who lives near the Distinction Hotel, Deborah Cuming, was sorry to see her concerns about potential for breaches proven right.

McVicar allegedly absconded from the isolation facility on Thursday night for an illicit alcohol run.

Christel Yardley A man absconded from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton on Thursday night.

He has since returned a second negative Covid-19 test, and spent time in police custody.

“I didn’t want to be right about it," Cuming said. “It’s really scary and so disgusting that people feel they need to leave that facility.”

Cuming and her 88-year-old father live on neighbouring properties, and his backs onto the hotel’s carpark.

She was worried about a gap in a security fence between the hotel and her dad’s backyard.

The first she heard of Thursday night's events was in a phonecall from a manager in charge of the isolation facilities, on Friday morning.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Hamilton woman Deborah Cuming didn't her concerns about breaches at Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa to be proven right.

“He said he had heard about our concern and offered to come and chat to my dad about it and to take a look at the fence.

“He also let us know that there had been a breach at the hotel and it was being dealt with straight away.”

Cuming said she appreciated the call and the offer of a visit at a time when those in charge had a lot to juggle.

The breach

The man – who arrived from Sydney on July 1 – is believed to have cut through fence ties on a 1.8-metre fence to “break out of the facility”, according to a statement from Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins understood the man left through a fire exit and cut through a fence.

He had been advised a police officer was on site at the time, but no officers could be seen on the site by Stuff when visited on Friday.

“These are not maximum security prisons. These are hotels,” Hipkins said.

The man who absconded returned to the hotel after about half an hour away, between 6.30pm and 7pm.

He'd allegedly visited a liquor store on Te Rapa Rd, which has since been cleaned and cleared by health officials, and praised by those involved in the Covid response.

The bottle store, Brews Te Rapa, is about a 10-minute walk from the hotel, across a busy road.

Brews Te Rapa store manager Manpreet Singh said the man visited his store and bought a four pack of beer and a bottle of wine while he was there.

He was shocked when police arrived at the store on Friday morning to tell him the man had fled the isolation facility.

“I don’t know why he left from there.”

google The man who absconded from Distinction Hotel Hamilton went to and Brews Te Rapa, about a ten-minute walk away.

The man returned a negative result on his second test on Friday morning, Hipkins said, and there was no-one else in the liquor store when he visited.

Alcohol in isolation

The illicit bottle shop trip prompted questions about whether isolation alcohol allowances were enough.

Those in the facilities can't get alcohol delivered, Hipkins said in a Friday media conference.

Tom Lee The man bought a four-pack of beer and a bottle of wine on his illicit trip to Brews Te Rapa (file photo).

“[Guests] shouldn’t be having extra alcohol delivered in addition to what they can obtain through the hotel.”

People need to stick to moderate consumption of alcohol, Hipkins said, and hotels have to follow responsible host policies.

Politicians react

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was deeply disappointed a returning New Zealander deliberately chose to leave a managed isolation facility in Hamilton.

“While we can take some reassurance the incident posed a very low risk to the community, it is still utterly unacceptable. The vast majority of returning New Zealanders are doing everything we have asked of them.

“To have individuals not doing their bit and simply staying put is baffling and frankly selfish.”

She understood why people might be angry but thought Hamiltonians would continue to be compassionate.

She’d sought further assurances on security and communication with neighbouring properties.

Christel Yardley/Stuff “To have individuals not doing their bit and simply staying put is baffling and frankly selfish," Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

Opposition leader Todd Muller said every day he was asked about another example of someone escaping or breaking free of the Government’s “shambolic management of quarantine or managed isolation”.

“It talks to the fact that New Zealand now have just lost confidence in their ability to manage this.

“Firstly it was their own officials in terms of Ministry of Health and others trying to manage it, that got exposed as being completely inadequate, then they announced it will be fixed by putting the army [in charge], now we have the police – and still [people] are popping out for a beer.

“New Zealanders have been through far too much for such an ongoing, shambolic approach to what is a critical issue for this country.”

Webb’s statement said 27,723 people had gone through managed isolation since March 26, and the vast majority abided by the law.

“We take any breach of the Covid-19 rules very seriously. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken.”