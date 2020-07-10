Coronavirus: Man in police custody for fleeing Hamilton isolation facility

A man absconded from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton on Thursday night.

A man in his 50s is in police custody after fleeing a managed isolation facility in Hamilton to visit a bottle shop and also smashing up a TV.

He absconded on Thursday from the Distinction Hotel, and was due to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

He is believed to have cut through fence ties on a 1.8-metre fence to “break out of the facility”. He was gone for around half an hour between 6.30pm and 7pm before returning to the hotel.

The man visited a liquor store on Te Rapa Road, which has since been cleaned and cleared by health officials.

The man had returned a negative result on his second test on Friday morning, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said, and there was no-one else in the liquor store when he visited.

Court documents reveal the 52-year-old man is charged with intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

He is also facing one other charge of intentionally damaging a 52 inch television belonging to the Distinction Hotel.

Hipkins said people in quarantine can't get alcohol delivered, according to advice he got just a few hours ago.

“[Guests] shouldn't be having extra alcohol delivered in addition to what they can obtain through the hotel."

Brews Te Rapa store manager Manpreet Singh said the man visited his store and bought a four pack of beer and a bottle of wine while he was there.

He wasn’t aware the man had fled the isolation facility until police arrived at the store on Friday morning to tell him.

“I was shocked.”

Singh felt better the man had already had a negative test but was told by police he would be informed if the man returned a positive result in further testing.

“I don’t know why he left from there.”

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said the health risk surrounding the incident has been assessed as “very low”.

Due to the low risk, the store wasn’t told to close.

Webb thanked the liquor store in question for their cooperation and being “extra” vigilant with the situation.

The liquor store the man went to is about a 10-minute walk from the hotel, requiring the man to cross a busy road.

Hipkins said he understood that the man left through a fire exit and cut through a fence.

He had been advised a police officer was on site at the time, but no officers could be seen on the site by Stuff when visited on Friday.

"These are not prisons. These are hotels," he said.

Hipkins thanked the Hamilton liquor store owner, saying their actions had helped keep the team of 5 million protected from Covid-19.

The business was doing everything asked, such as regularly sanitising the shop and using hand sanitiser.

"As a result, they were very, very well positioned for this." Hamilton also benefited from "a much faster and more coordinated response" to the absconder, as processes were tightened up after previous experiences in other cities.

People need to stick to moderate consumption of alcohol if in an isolation facility, Hipkins said, and hotels have to follow responsible host policies.

Hamilton woman Deborah Cuming lives near the Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa. Her home neighbours her dad’s property, which backs on to the hotel.

She said previously she was worried someone may try to walk out via her 88-year-old father's property, as a security fence from the back of the hotel runs just short of reaching his backyard fence.

“It’s not a high fence, someone could jump over it too and come into contact with my dad - which could be fatal for him.

“So it’s a bit scary, I would have liked to have known [about the isolation facility] but didn’t get told about it and then suddenly the fence is up.

“We’ve not been given a phone number to call or any kind of contact, it’s not been offered.”

Before the Hamilton breach, Cuming said she had spoken to the hotel manager who understood her concerns and promised to pass them on to the Government agencies running the facility.

“I never thought it would come to this, feeling this level of paranoia, but after that guy in Auckland absconded from the isolation facility there, it makes you really distrustful.

“And that’s really sad in New Zealand.”

Opposition leader Todd Muller said everyday he was asked about another example of someone escaping or breaking free of the Governments “shambolic management of quarantine or managed isolation”.

“It talks to the fact that New Zealand now have just lost confidence in their ability to manage this.

“Firstly it was their own officials in terms of Ministry of Health and others trying to manage it, that got exposed as being completely inadequate, then they announced it will be fixed by putting the army [in charge], now we have the police - and still [people] are popping out for a beer.

“New Zealanders have been through far too much for such an ongoing, shambolic approach to what is a critical issue for this country.”

Local health authorities and police are working with local businesses to figure out if the man had contact with anyone, but investigations indicate he had no close contacts at our outside the facility.

The man arrived from Sydney on July 1.

The statement from Webb read: “The vast majority of returnees take their responsibilities seriously and abide by the law while in managed isolation. Since 26 March, 27,723 people have gone through managed isolation.”

”We take any breach of the COVID-19 rules very seriously. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken.”