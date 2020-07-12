Coronavirus: What are the rules for alcohol and cigarettes in quarantine?

A man is being held in custody after he allegedly cut a fence and left a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Hamilton.

Martin James McVicar, 52, appeared in court on Friday charged with one count of intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

According to the liquor store manager, McVicar bought a four pack of beer and a bottle of wine.

A small but growing list of people have absconded from facilities before their 14 days of Government-ordered isolation is up.

Guests have previously told media they'd been able to buy some alcohol within the isolation facilities.

A guest in isolation at the Novotel Ellerslie facility, previously told Stuff that they had been able to buy a maximum of one bottle of wine or six beers from the hotel.

Martin James McVicar is accused of absconding from isolation at Distinction Hotel in Hamilton.

Returnees are also supplied three meals a day and snacks, funded by the Government. Services such as UberEats are available, and friends/family can make food deliveries that are left with security. But alcohol is not allowed to be ordered in this way.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said people in facilities were not able to get alcohol delivered.

“[Guests] shouldn’t be having extra alcohol delivered in addition to what they can obtain through the hotel,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

They also needed to stick to moderate consumption of alcohol, Hipkins said, and hotels had to follow responsible host policies.

“Whatever restrictions on their alcohol, that is being made by the hosts – by the hotels – in accordance with their host responsibility policies.”

People pictured exercising outside the Naumi Hotel near Auckland International Airport, which is being used as isolation accommodation to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to a Government Covid-19 response group spokesperson, “the amount of alcohol a guest can purchase is limited to what the facility’s licensing or alcohol policy allows”.

In terms of cigarettes, the spokesperson said that “returnees may purchase cigarettes to be delivered”, but they can only smoke in designated areas.

Earlier this week, another man absconded from an isolation facility in Auckland after slipping through a fence near the designated smoker's area.

The man then visited a Countdown supermarket and made a 22-minute phone call during his escapade. He later tested positive for Covid-19.

In response to suggestions that outdoor smoking areas could be closed and smoking, Hipkins previously said that removing smoking facilities would place unnecessary pressure on those isolating.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says those living in isolation facilities are not in "maximum security prisons" and there is no cordon in place.

Hipkins said he was satisfied that provision of alcohol and cigarettes was being managed well.

For people with addiction issues in quarantine, Hipkins said additional support was available for them, as was help from their health practitioner.

Hotels would make decisions about what the appropriate level of alcohol consumption was, based on their host responsibility requirements, he said.

Hipkins said the alcohol being purchased at the facilities was at a “reasonable rate”, and was being paid by the individuals, not the tax payer.

“Bear in mind that that is one of the only things that the people staying in [the hotels] are being charged for.”

A police officer guarding people in isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Christchurch.

There are 28 managed isolation facilities currently set up in New Zealand: 18 are in Auckland, two in Hamilton, two in Rotorua, one in Wellington and five in Christchurch.

Hipkins said he didn’t want to see anyone leaving these facilities unlawfully, and asked people “to follow the rules" but reiterated that the hotels were “not maximum security prisons”.

“There is not a cordon around these facilities, there are fences. But they are hotels... nearly 30,000 people have been through managed isolation and quarantine facilities since the Covid-19 response began, and we’re talking about three cases here.

“The vast majority of people in these facilities are good, law-abiding people who are coming home, who are doing the right thing.”

New arrivals are screened when they arrived at the airport, and asked about their health and wellbeing needs. Nurses are on site 24/7 at the facilities to support returnees, and help them access care.

Asked about support for those with substance addictions, mental health issues or other health problems, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said: ”We understand that being in managed isolation can be stressful.

”People in managed isolation or quarantine have a health and wellbeing assessment on arrival at the facilities which includes questions about mental health and wellbeing. They're also provided with information on mental health, substance use and wellbeing resources including online therapeutic tools.

“Within the facilities people are able to access mental health support, managed physical activity and access to primary health care over the course of their stay.

”We're aware of the growing numbers of people returning to New Zealand and associated pressures which may arise in the facilities.The Ministry of Health is actively developing further advice and will contribute to All of Government planning around this.

”We will continue to provide support and adapt the type of support we provide, to meet the mental health and wellbeing needs of people in these facilities.

“We also recognise that getting home may have been stressful for many people. We recognise the need to show compassion towards people in our facilities, and recognise that they are doing a service for everyone by being in managed isolation.”