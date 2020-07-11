Coronavirus: Everything we know about the three alleged Covid-19 isolation escapees

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says those living in isolation facilities are not in "maximum security prisons" and there is no cordon in place.

In the span of a week, three people allegedly escaped managed isolation facilities in New Zealand.

However, Health Minister Chris Hipkins stressed that these alleged abscondees don’t make up the majority of new arrivals – around 30,000 people have moved through managed facilities in recent months.

"The vast majority of people in these facilities are good law abiding people who are coming home, who are doing the right thing,” he said on Friday.

Each alleged absconder was reportedly aware of the rules and requirements in place.

STUFF Minister Megan Woods talks about the timings of police and government interactions with the Countdown supermarket visited by man who absconded from isolation.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Man arrested, charged with 'threatening' staff at isolation hotel

* Coronavirus: Man accused of fleeing isolation facility now in prison

* Minister refuses to rule out using ankle bracelets for isolation hotel guests

* Coronavirus: Isolation hotel escapee's 'indirect' stroll to Countdown supermarket



“Returnees are given clear instructions and information about what their responsibilities are,” Air Commodore Darryn Webb said in a statement on Friday.

Under section 26(1) of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act of 2020, people charged can face a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a $4000 fine.

Hipkins announced plans to create an immediate response from authorities if a similar situation were to arise.

"Any future events, our response will be much quicker."

All international arrivals are required to complete 14 days of isolation or quarantine within one of the 28 Government-approved facilities located around the country.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff One returnee allegedly slipped through a break in the fencing at the Stamford Plaza to go to the supermarket and make a phone call.

Routine testing is completed on or around day three and day 12 of their stay, and a negative result is required before they are released back into the community.

While in these facilities, people are expected to abide by the rules to reduce the risk of infection to the wider population.

There are 23 active cases in managed quarantine – all have been caught during routine testing or by testing on arrival if they presented symptoms.

There is no evidence of community transmission.

More than 99.9 per cent of those entering these facilities have followed the rules. Here’s what we know about the three who allegedly didn’t.

Ryan Anderson A security guard on duty at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland, the facility where one Covid-19 positive guest allegedly snuck out.

WOMAN LEAPT THROUGH HEDGE

A 43-year-old woman staying at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland allegedly leapt through a hedge to escape a courtyard on July 4.

Police were called and the woman was apprehended after reportedly asking a passing police officer for directions back to the facility.

Google Maps A woman escaped from Auckland's Pullman Hotel on July 4.

She allegedly left the hotel in central Auckland moments before 6.20pm and was found at around 8pm. She was then taken into police custody.

Webb, who is the head of managed isolation and quarantine, said she was located by police “as quickly as possible”, and her movements were yet to be determined.

Her exact movements while outside the facility haven’t been released.

She returned to the Pullman Hotel to complete her managed isolation stint after receiving a medical assessment.

RNZ For returning travellers in isolation Auckland's Pullman Hotel, the news arrived with bagged lunch that one of the travellers was confirmed to have Covid-19 and the hotel is now in lockdown.

According to other guests at the facility who spoke with Stuff from a distance, the woman was accompanied by a minder at all times after she returned. They noted they were being micro-managed by staff, and security had been tightened.

Prior to the woman’s alleged escape, the courtyard and footpath area at the hotel was separated by a gate and a hedge. After, a wooden palisade-type fence was erected in place of the gate.

The unnamed woman arrived in New Zealand on June 27 on a flight from Brisbane, Australia. She was travelling alone, and returned a negative Covid-19 test on June 30.

The woman is set to appear in Auckland District Court after she completes her managed isolation obligations.

George Block/Stuff-co-nz A fence has been put up where a woman allegedly breached the security of the isolation facility at Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Based on her arrival date, and provided she returned a negative Covid-19 test, her managed isolation period ended on Friday.

Police told Stuff the woman is set to appear in court on July 13 facing charges under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

TRIP TO THE SUPERMARKET

Three days later, on July 7, a 32-year-old man allegedly “snuck out” of a managed isolation facility to go to the supermarket.

He later tested positive for Covid-19 and became the country’s sole new case on Wednesday.

The man arrived in Auckland on July 3 from New Delhi, India.

After allegedly escaping through a fenced area at the Stamford Plaza at around 6.50pm on Tuesday, he walked to the local Countdown to purchase some personal hygiene products.

While in the store, he browsed numerous aisles, took some selfies on his phone, and purchased razors, toothpaste and body wash at a self-checkout station at the Victoria Street West store.

The store was closed for half an hour between 9.30pm and 10pm that evening to allow the areas he had contact with to be cleaned. It was reopened in error later that evening, and then closed again the following day for a deep clean.

Staff from the store are self-isolating, however, CCTV videos showed he had no close contact with staff or customers during his shop.

An assessment deemed the risk to be low.

“The person did not come into close or casual contact – that is, two metres or more – with anyone else during the time they were away from the facility, which was between 7pm and 8pm last night, that we have been able to identify,” Hipkins said.

1 NEWS An Auckland supermarket had to close after a man escaped from a nearby isolation facility.

Prior to his alleged escape, the man was smoking within the hotel’s designated area. At the time, a section of the fence was being replaced.

Security guards at the hotel were said to have observed him leaving, but were unable to determine if he was an isolating guest or a contractor working on the project. They don’t have the power to arrest or apprehend individuals.

Security tried to follow him but failed to locate him, police were then called and began searching the area.

The man returned on his own volition after stopping outside a store to access free wi-fi and make a 22-minute call.

He was allegedly gone for approximately 70 minutes. This stop accounted for “quite a chunk” of his time, Housing Minister Megan Woods told RNZ’s Morning Report on Friday.

“It seems that we know he departed Countdown at 7.22[pm] and returned to the hotel ... at 7.58[pm].”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A man who has tested positive for Covid-19 “absconded” from managed isolation and went to Countdown supermarket on Auckland’s Victoria St West on Tuesday evening, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Webb labelled the man’s alleged actions “completely unacceptable”.

”We take any breach of the Covid-19 rules very seriously. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

Webb and Woods later announced tightened security measures were being introduced with uniformed police officers guarding every isolation facility in the country 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Smoking areas are also being guarded 24/7. If they can’t be monitored due to shift changes, for example, they are closed.

The man will face charges after his quarantine, due to finish about July 16, ends.

SUPPLIED A man took route from Hamilton's Distinction Hotel isolation facility to a nearby bottle shop.

CUTTING FREE TO GO TO LIQUOR STORE

A third person – a 52-year-old man identified as Martin James McVicar​ of Queenstown – allegedly absconded from a facility in Hamilton on Thursday night, July 9.

While staying at the Distinction Hotel, McVicar allegedly went through a fire escape, cut through ties on a 1.8-metre fence, and walked to a liquor store.

He was said to have purchased a bottle of wine and four bottles of beer from Brews Te Rapa, which is about a 10-minute walk from the hotel.

The store was cleaned and closed following the incident.

Christel Yardley A man absconded from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton on Thursday night, even though police were present.

McVicar was allegedly away from the facility for about half an hour – between 6.30pm and 7pm.

He later returned a second negative Covid-19 test.

A police officer was reportedly on site at the time, but when Stuff visited the facility on Friday, no officers were seen.

McVicar arrived in New Zealand on July 1 after travelling from Sydney.

He appeared in court via audiovisual link from a cell on Friday afternoon and is due to appear again on July 15. Court documents show he is facing one count of intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.

Christel Yardley Martin James McVicar is accused of absconding from isolation at Distinction Hotel in Hamilton.

He is facing another charge of intentionally damaging property belonging to the hotel – a 52-inch television.

Bail applications were opposed by police.

McVicar was sent to Spring Hill prison to complete his quarantine under the Department of Corrections, rather than returning to the Distinction Hotel.

1 NEWS Chris Hipkins says “it’s not a maximum security prison” and the facilities have a good record overall.

People in quarantine in prison are managed as if they have Covid-19, according to acting deputy national commissioner Neil Beales​.

“In line with the advice of the Ministry of Health, staff are required to wear full PPE, including mask, gloves, apron and eye protection if a prisoner presents as having suspected or confirmed Covid-19,” Beales said in a statement.